Local Scene: Porchfest returns, virtual meeting on rec facility

Musicians return to Hanna Street porches

Porchfest Gilroy returns to the front yards of Hanna Street on Sept. 25 from 1-6pm.

The free event features musicians performing on neighborhood porches. The public is welcomed to stroll from porch to porch throughout the afternoon.

Porchfest is sponsored by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association.

For information, visit bit.ly/3tt1FS8.

Input sought on proposed recreational facility

The City of Gilroy will host a virtual meeting to present plans and receive feedback on a proposed indoor recreational facility at the Gilroy Sports Park.

Since May 2019, city officials have been working with Sharks Sports and Entertainment to assess whether an indoor recreational facility, built and operated in partnership with the Sharks, would be feasible for Gilroy.

Conceptual plans currently include two sheets of ice with the possibility of adding a swimming or recreational facility.

The community is invited to attend the virtual meeting and provide feedback on the plans and possible additional amenities.

The meeting will be held on Zoom on Sept. 27 at 6pm. To join the meeting, visit bit.ly/3kAID8d, and enter ID 897 4843 3745, passcode 279443. The call-in number is 669.900.6833.

Spanish translation will be available.

Homeowner energy efficiency workshop

A free homeowner energy efficiency and electrification webinar will take place on Sept. 23 from 6:30-7:45pm for South County residents.

The webinar will feature presentations from the City of Morgan Hill, BayREN Home+, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Bay Area SunShares and others to help homeowners with the process of energy improvements.

This webinar is geared toward South County homeowners exploring:

• Energy efficiency improvements

• Home electrification—switching from gas to electric appliances

• Residential solar and battery storage

• Rebates and financing options

RSVP at SouthCountyRebates2021.eventbrite.com. If you are unable to attend this webinar, call a Home Energy Advisor at 866.878.6008 or visit BayRENresidential.org for information.