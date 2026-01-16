One man has died and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while walking across a street in Gilroy, police said.

Just after 8am Jan. 16, Gilroy Police responded to calls reporting that a vehicle had collided with two pedestrians at the intersection of Charles Lux Drive and Lopez Way. When officers arrived they learned that a man and a woman had been hit while walking in the crosswalk, Gilroy Police said in a press release.

Emergency responders provided first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was flown to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police only described the driver who struck them as a teenager. The driver was detained and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

Investigators do not think drugs, alcohol or speeding were a factor in the accident.