Police arrested a man suspected of starting multiple fires in Gilroy earlier this month, authorities said Sept. 11.

Just before 8:30pm Sept. 6, someone flagged down a Gilroy Police patrol officer and informed them of a large fire on the north end of the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle, Gilroy Police said in a press release.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and noticed multiple vegetation fires in the area. The Gilroy Fire Department was called to extinguish the flames.

One of the Gilroy PD officers located a male suspect walking in the area, police said. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Adrian Lopez, appeared to be under the influence and was wearing shoes with a similar print to what was seen near the fires.

Police arrested Lopez on suspicion of drug charges. During his arrest, Lopez made statements incriminating himself in relation to the fires, and police further accused him of arson.

Lopez was booked at Santa Clara County Jail.