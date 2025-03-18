Morgan Hill Police are investigating a March 7 incident in which an unidentified suspect allegedly harassed and assaulted local Muslim residents who were leaving a religious prayer service.

MHPD Sgt. Scott Purvis said officers responded to the vicinity of the Community & Cultural Center at East Dunne Avenue and Church Street at 9:22pm March 7 to investigate a report of “an in-progress disturbance.”

Investigating officers interviewed the alleged suspect and victims and took a police report, Purvis said.

Police did not release additional details about the incident due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Purvis said. The investigation will consider the possibility that a hate crime was committed, says a statement from MHPD.

According to members of the South Valley Islamic Community, the incident occurred as its members were leaving the CCC following a customary Ramadan prayer service organized by the SVIC.

SVIC member Noshaba Afzal said although she was present, she did not witness the incident herself but saw the police respond and heard from at least one of the victims what had happened.

As participants in the prayer service were leaving the CCC building, an adult male approached some of them and physically assaulted an “elderly father” who was with his daughter, Afzal said. The man’s daughter and several other members of the SVIC were verbally assaulted, according to Afzal’s account relayed to her by witnesses and victims.

The suspect allegedly made comments to the victims referencing their religion as well as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Israel, Palestine and Hamas. Afzal added the suspect “clearly” targeted the worshippers due to their religion, as many of them were wearing traditional Muslim garb and carrying Muslim prayer mats.

Afzal said she attended the March 7prayer service, and by the time she exited the building MHPD officers had arrived and were in contact with the witnesses and the suspect.

The full statement about the March 7 incident from MHPD reads:

“The Morgan Hill Police Department has launched a thorough investigation in an effort to capture victim, witness and suspect statements as well as to obtain any additional evidence that may be available. The case will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law, up to and including potential hate crime violations.”

Police did not identify any of the parties involved in the incident. Purvis added, “(If) the facts of this case reveal criminal activity, the Morgan Hill Police Department will collaborate with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to pursue criminal charges.”

Afzal said the incident has led to heightened anxiety among SVIC members, at a time when hate crimes and Islamophobia are on the rise throughout the U.S. Witnesses and victims of the March 7 incident have been hesitant to speak openly about the disturbance out of fear that they may be targeted or attacked again, Afzal said.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, it received more than 8,000 complaints of Islamophobic incidents in each of the years 2023 and 2024—including more than 1,000 in California last year.

“It’s pretty traumatic. There is a lot of anxiety and fear, and it is very valid fear and anxiety,” Afzal said.