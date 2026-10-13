Police are looking for a man who stabbed and tried to kill a victim in Gilroy on Oct. 2, according to authorities.

About 8:56pm, Gilroy Police officers responded to the 7300 block of Church Street for a report of a stabbing, Gilroy PD said in a press release. Officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from a serious stab wound to his stomach.

The victim’s injuries were life threatening and he was transported to a local trauma center, where he received emergency surgery, authorities said.

Detectives investigated and identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Mateo Ruiz through witness interviews, the collection of physical evidence and additional follow-up, police said.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other as acquaintances, and had been spending time together earlier that day. During the evening, an argument began between the two and escalated.

Mateo Ruiz fled the area before police arrived, authorities said.

As part of the investigation, detectives used Flock Safety automated license plate reader camera data, which “provided valuable information regarding the suspect’s vehicle” before and after the incident, police said.

But investigators still could not find Mateo Ruiz. Police continued to search for the suspect in Gilroy in Santa Cruz County, at one point locating Mateo Ruiz’s vehicle in Santa Cruz County, says the press release.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mateo Ruiz for attempted murder. Police said investigators have obtained information suggesting Mateo Ruiz may have fled to Mexico. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Mateo Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 5 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information can call Gilroy Police Det. Cat Fraide at 408.846.0335 or email Ca********@**********oy.org.