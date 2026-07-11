Gilroy Police are investigating a hit and run collision that left a pedestrian dead the night of July 7.

About 10:30pm, officers responded to the intersection of Tenth and Monterey Streets for a report of a person laying in the roadway, the Gilroy Police Department said in a press release. When officers arrived, they located an adult pedestrian suffering from major injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

Officers and paramedics provided first aid, but were unable to revive the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department’s Major Accident Investigation Team took over the investigation, and located the suspect vehicle a short time after the collision, authorities said. The investigation is still active as officers continue to try to identify the driver.

Authorities have not released the pedestrian’s name.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information can call Gilroy Police investigator Eduardo Valencia at ed**************@**********oy.org or 408.846.0350.