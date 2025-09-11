Your stuff deserves a second chance. In recognition of the many benefits of reusing and recycling, Morgan Hill, Gilroy and South County communities will participate in Second Chance Week from Sept. 13-21.

Events include citywide garage sales in Morgan Hill (Sept. 13-14) and Gilroy (Sept. 20-21); Universal Waste Awareness Day on Sept. 15; Trash Nothing Day on Sept. 16; Donate Coats for Kids and Adults Day on Sept. 17; Second Sight Day for donating used eyeglasses on Sept. 18; and Recycle Your Cycle Day on Sept. 19.

For more information about Second Chance Week events in Gilroy, visit tinyurl.com/5acnsevu; for events in Morgan Hill, visit tinyurl.com/2nezmryr.