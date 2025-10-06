South Valley Symphony is set to embark on its 52nd season, with their opening concert set for 3pm Oct. 12 at Guglielmo Winery in Morgan Hill.

The special tribute concert, “Adventures Around the Globe,” promises to be a vibrant journey through music from around the world, featuring Rossini’s La Cenerentola, Grofé’s Mississippi Suite, and more, says a press release from South Valley Symphony.

The concert also marks SVS Maestro Anthony Quartuccio Jr.’s 20th year as the nonprofit symphony’s music director and conductor.

“Under Tony’s dynamic leadership, South Valley Symphony has flourished—embracing increasingly challenging, diverse and exciting repertoire. His passion for education, collaboration and musical excellence has left a profound impact on the orchestra and the broader community,” says the press release.

During Quartuccio’s tenure, the orchestra began the Navaroli Young Musicians Competition; several in-school educational projects; “side by side” performances with local youth ensembles; many world premieres of works by South Valley’s young composers; and highly popular concert opera, youth and pops programs, the press release adds. Several concerts have featured singers from Opera San Jose and choirs from local high schools.

Quartuccio is music director and conductor for Nova Vista Symphony, associate director of the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and former conductor at Opera San Jose. He teaches music theory, composition, chorale and instrumental groups at Kehillah Jewish High School in Palo Alto.

In 2006, Quartuccio received an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Santa Clara University and awards from the California State Senate, Santa Clara County and the Italian American Heritage Foundation for his contributions to the performing arts in the Bay Area, SVS added.

Quartuccio is an alumnus of the Curtis Institute of Music and studied conducting with Otto Werner-Mueller, Gunther Schuller, and Gustav Meier at Tanglewood. In 2009, he conducted the San Jose Youth Chamber Orchestra in a performance for the 14th Dalai Lama during his visit to the Bay Area, and has led the orchestra on several tours.

SVS is a nonprofit, volunteer community orchestra, dedicated to providing orchestral opportunities for local musicians, educational support/mentoring to students in music programs in South Bay school districts. The symphony performs four classical/pops concerts annually for audiences in South Santa Clara County and neighboring communities in San Benito County.

Admission to all SVS concerts is free for children in grades K-12 and college students with valid ID.

Additional concerts on SVS’s schedule for the 2025-26 season are set for Dec. 6 at Saint Mary Parish in Gilroy; March 14, 2026 at Advent Lutheran Church in Morgan Hill; and May 10 2026 at Guglielmo Winery.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SVS’s website at southvalleysymphony.org/.