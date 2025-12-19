Downtown Gilroy restaurant and event center Tempo Kitchen & Bar has closed, according to the establishment’s management.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the last four years,” says a statement on Tempo’s website. “Serving you, celebrating with you and being part of your most memorable moments has truly been an honor.”

Tempo Kitchen & Bar opened at 7560 Monterey Road in 2021 under the ownership of Dan Nelson.

Tempo was both a full-service restaurant as well as a nightlife and live entertainment venue.

It filled the spot previously occupied by Golden State Brew and Grill, which closed in 2019.