Gilroy Police arrested a man during a traffic stop on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, according to authorities.

A Gilroy Police officer recently stopped Ishmael Silva for a traffic violation, says a June 29 press release from Gilroy PD. During the stop, the officer located multiple firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Investigators soon learned Silva is a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to be in possession of guns or ammo, police said. One of the firearms found in his vehicle was not in compliance with federal laws.

Silva was arrested and booked at Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

“This arrest is a perfect example of why proactive policing matters,” says the press release. “What starts as a simple traffic stop can quickly uncover serious criminal activity. Every day, our officers remain alert, use good judgment and work proactively to keep illegal firearms off our streets and our community safe.”