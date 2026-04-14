Two people died in a traffic collision after the stolen truck they were traveling in crashed into a light pole on Monterey Road in Gilroy as its driver was being chased by police, according to authorities.

Just after 12am April 14, police received an alert regarding a stolen vehicle originating from Hollister. Gilroy Police saw the vehicle but it left the city limits before an officer could hold a traffic stop, MHPD said in a press release.

Morgan Hill Police officers later saw the truck traveling into Morgan Hill, northbound on Monterey Road near Middle Avenue. Police attempted a traffic stop in the area of the 14000 block of Monterey Road, but the driver did not yield, authorities said.

Officers saw the vehicle again and tried to stop it in the area of the 15000 block of Monterey Road. This time, the suspicious vehicle crashed into a tree and a large trash container near officers who were responding to the emergency, police said.

The driver continued to flee and officers pursued the vehicle back into Gilroy. During this chase, the vehicle ran a red light at Monterey and Leavesley roads, according to police.

Officers slowed down to let the intersection clear, and when they proceeded moments later they saw the stolen vehicle had crashed into a center median and light pole on Monterey Road near the intersection of First Street, says the press release.

The vehicle overturned in front of St. Mary’s Church, and all three occupants were ejected, police said. Two of the occupants were pronounced dead after police and paramedics provided first aid. The third occupant suffered serious injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital.

The collision is still being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department extends its condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” says the MHPD press release.