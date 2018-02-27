Gilroy man dies in police custody

A 42-year-old Gilroy man died Sunday night after losing consciousness during a struggle with Gilroy police officers in a downtown residential neighborhood.

The man, whom police declined to identify Monday evening, fell into “medical distress” after officers tried to subdue him in response to a report of suspicious activity, according to a 4:30pm press release by the Gilroy Police Department. In the statement, police said officers subdued a fleeing suspect with a Taser and with “less-lethal force” methods in the 10pm incident on Feb. 25.

Two Santa Clara County agencies are investigating the death.

About 9:56pm Feb. 25, Gilroy Police officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Chestnut Street, four blocks east of Monterey Street, where a reported an unknown male in the family’s backyard, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect immediately flee on foot from the area, according to the press release. The officers verbally told the man to surrender, but he continued to run away. The suspect made his way onto the roof of at least two nearby residences.

The press release from Gilroy Police noted that before making any physical contact with the suspect, officers said it appeared he was bleeding from his face. Gilroy Police Capt. Joseph Deras added that this wound appeared to be near the suspect’s forehead.

A nearby witness told officers of hearing a noise that sounded like a fall, just before police came into contacted with the suspect.

The officers approached the suspect on the ground and began to arrest him. The man “acted violently and resisted their efforts and made threatening statements,” according to police.

The statement said officers began to use “less lethal force” techniques to take the man into custody. These methods included the use of an electronic control device (Taser), physical force and a “carotid restraint” on his neck, according to Gilroy police.

The police statement did not say how many officers were involved in apprehending the suspect.

At one point during the struggle, the officers noticed the man was in medical distress, the Feb. 26 press release states. The officers initiated first aid, which Gilroy Fire Department personnel took over when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities transported the man to a nearby hospital with a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A carotid restraint is a “higher level of force” that Gilroy Police officers are approved to use “when you’re running out of options” to take an uncooperative suspect into custody, Deras said. The technique is different from a chokehold or arm bar—which Gilroy police are not authorized to deploy—even though it might look similar.

“It’s a method we can use to render somebody unconscious, so we can get them into custody,” Deras said. “Typically they (wake up) within 15 to 30 seconds.”

In this incident, the suspect did not regain consciousness after the officers’ use of force.

Police on Monday declined to release the man’s identity while his next of kin were being notified of his death.

Deras added that the initial call that brought police to the area was prompted by the suspect’s approach to a residence on a bicycle, where he initiated “some engagement” with a woman who said she did not know him.

After the brief contact with the resident, the man left his bicycle in front of the home and walked toward the rear of the residence. The woman then called police.

The man ran away as soon as he “made eye contact” with the first officer who responded, Deras added. The man jumped several fences before he ended up on the roof of nearby buildings.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is conducting an independent investigation to determine the cause of death.

Furthermore, a joint investigation with the District Attorney’s Office is underway, pursuant to county law enforcement protocols, according to Gilroy Police.

A spokesperson from the DA’ office said, “Fatal encounters where law enforcement is involved will call for a joint investigation with our office.” The office declined to provide any other information about the incident while the investigation was continuing.

The coroner’s office did not respond to a phone call Monday evening requesting the man’s identity.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Gilroy Police at (408) 846-0350.