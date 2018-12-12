Paula Alexander

Paula was a 1984 graduate of Gilroy High School where she was an outstanding athlete playing 3 sports for 4 years all at the

Varsity level. She will be missed and loved forever by her mother

Sally Alexander, stepfather Jack Alexander, brothers Bob Lamb,

Chris Alexander, Brant Alexander, sister Jennifer Alexander Brosnan and Leanne Alexander. Also, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends in Gilroy.

Related