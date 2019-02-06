Mary Lou Bejar, Loving and Devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Survived by 7 Children, 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grand Children. Proceeded in death by her Husband David A Bejar and Daughter Jill Ann.

Mary Lou’s Celebration of Life will take place at Rill’s Life Tribute Center in Port Orchard, Wa Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 2pm Rosary, 2:30pm Service, Reception to Follow. A complete life story and tribute wall can be accessed at http://www.rill.com.