Jana Renee Churchill

ana, 56, lost her battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Hollister, Ca. She had a natural talent with music and was an awesome cook. Just before moving to Missouri, she loved her job at Hazel Hawkins Hospital. She is survived by her children Travis, Marcus, Cara and Elias, and her grandchildren Shyanne, Liam and Greyson. She is also survived by her parents Joanne Churchill and Robert Churchill as well as her brother and sister Bud and Jodi. Memorial to be held April 27, 2019, place to be determined. Request donations to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s.

