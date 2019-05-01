Gilroy library to host resource fair

Numerous community organizations that provide mental health services will come together May 4 at Gilroy Library, 350 W. Sixth St., as part of the Balanced Life, Balanced Mind Resource Fair.

Funded by the California State Library’s State Mental Health Initiative, the all-day event is open to all. The fair kicks off at 10am and ends at 4pm.

“This year’s event builds upon the inaugural Mindquest Mental Health Fair in 2018,” said County Librarian Nancy Howe. “Our goal is to help community members find the right balance in their lives and help them obtain better peace of mind through the many resources being offered.”

One in five Americans face a mental health condition, including anxiety, depression, addiction, ADHD and eating disorders, according to the event announcement.

“While traditionally such personal health issues are not regularly publicly discussed, society has been moving toward greater openness in talking about such topics,” organizers explained. “The resource fair seeks to help all participants focus on their total well-being, including the many challenges found in daily life.”

Activities for all ages are scheduled throughout the day, in addition to resource tables providing information, prizes and giveaways. Kids can take part in yoga, arts and crafts. Adults and teens can enjoy yoga, origami, mixing bath salts, drawing class and adult coloring for stress relief.

Workshops will be held on the topics of stress relief, engaging leadership, coping with grief and more. There will also be a workshop in Spanish on how to raise successful children, led by a local marriage and family therapist and certified family educator.

The Balanced Life, Balanced Mind Resource Fair is intended to provide information and resources to attendees about mental health. The event also emphasizes the library’s special role as a place to come together, bringing attention to important issues and sharing tools to address life’s challenges.