Mark Hilton Ashford of Gilroy, CA died peacefully on May 18, 2019.

Mark was born to Calvin and Peggy Ashford on December 27, 1953 in Santa Ana, CA.

We will forever remember his many talents. He was an artist, an actor, a poet, a mechanic and one heck of a bass player.

He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed dearly.