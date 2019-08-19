Sheriff: Traffic stop yields guns, drugs

Two occupants arrested for ‘numerous felonies’

By Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
A photo from the sheriff’s office shows some of the firearms, controlled substances, paraphernalia and other suspicious items found during an Aug. 19 traffic stop in San Martin.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after finding drugs and illegal firearms during a traffic stop in San Martin Monday morning.

Lazaro Barrios

Early in the morning Aug. 19, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in South County stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop on Monterey Road in San Martin. The vehicle was stopped for an unspecified vehicle code violation, reads a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The deputy identified the driver of the vehicle as Lazaro Barrios, 29, and the passenger as Angel Espinoza, 32, according to authorities. Barrios had a $75,000 felony warrant for his arrest on suspected gun charges. Espinoza had been recently released from jail, and was on Post Release Community Supervision, a form of probation. Both Barrios and Espinoza are convicted felons.

Angel Espinoza

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, baggies and a scale, according to the Facebook post. Also found was a loaded “Mac 10” sub-machine gun and 9mm handgun under the passenger’s seat.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of “numerous felonies” and booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said. 

