Sheriff: Traffic stop yields guns, drugs

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after finding drugs and illegal firearms during a traffic stop in San Martin Monday morning.

Early in the morning Aug. 19, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in South County stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop on Monterey Road in San Martin. The vehicle was stopped for an unspecified vehicle code violation, reads a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The deputy identified the driver of the vehicle as Lazaro Barrios, 29, and the passenger as Angel Espinoza, 32, according to authorities. Barrios had a $75,000 felony warrant for his arrest on suspected gun charges. Espinoza had been recently released from jail, and was on Post Release Community Supervision, a form of probation. Both Barrios and Espinoza are convicted felons.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, baggies and a scale, according to the Facebook post. Also found was a loaded “Mac 10” sub-machine gun and 9mm handgun under the passenger’s seat.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of “numerous felonies” and booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said.