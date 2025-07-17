The Santa Clara County Planning Collaborative recently launched online galleries sharing pre-approved design plans for accessory dwelling units in local cities, including Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

The launch includes an online design and planning tool, making it easier for homeowners to add ADUs to their properties, according to a press release from Santa Clara County ADU. The galleries and online tool enable users to browse a variety of ADU plans, connect with designers and save time on their projects.

By making it easier for homeowners, the galleries and online tool (found at aduscc.org/) also aim to help local governments to meet state housing laws that require all cities to implement a process for pre-approved ADU plans and post those plans online.

“By providing homeowners with easy access to pre-approved designs and clear information about the process to get the units built, we’re removing barriers to production of this important housing type, which is needed to create more housing options in our communities. This tool will help us meet our overall housing goals as a region,” said Christian Murdock, Community Development Director for the City of Mountain View.

The online ADU plans include designs that meet local guidelines in the cities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Campbell, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Monte Sereno, Sunnyvale, Mountain View and Palo Alto, says the press release.

Santa Clara County ADU is a program of the multijurisdictional Santa Clara County Planning Collaborative, a partnership formed in 2019 by the Cities Association of Santa Clara County. The online ADU gallery tool was developed by Community Planning Collaborative.

The Santa Clara County ADU gallery tool also easily allows users to add pre-approved plans to the site. Users can filter the gallery for their respective city to easily find and compare designs, floorplans, estimated costs and more information, according to Santa Clara County ADU.