Dozens of original works created by elementary school students in Santa Clara County are on display for public viewing at the Morgan Hill Courthouse.

The works were submitted through the court’s 2025 art contest, according to a press release from Santa Clara County Superior Court. The theme of this year’s contest was “What brings you happiness and joy.”

All works were created by students in grades K-5 who attend local schools. The works are on display in the Morgan Hill Courthouse Jury Room, located at 301 Diana Ave.

The works are also featured on the court’s website at tinyurl.com/et565mm6.

“Please enjoy this artwork submitted by Santa Clara County elementary students to our court for public display,” said Judge Elizabeth C. Peterson. “We are fortunate to showcase this beautiful artwork in our jury assembly rooms, and we hope it brings you joy and happiness.”

The initiative, led by Peterson, offers a meaningful opportunity to highlight the creativity of young artists while enhancing the environment for jurors and community members visiting the courthouse, says the press release.