The Gilroy Library’s newest children’s attraction has turned the community hub into a busy family gathering spot, helping to promote early learning while connecting local kids and their parents to the many resources and programs the facility offers.

Within minutes after the library opened at 1pm Tuesday, the new children’s area, “Earthen Excursion,” was crowded with young people climbing, running and playing on the colorful structures.

Earthen Excursion is designed for children ages 0-10 and it promotes early literacy practices by offering a fun and interactive installation. The feature’s mascot, MoleBot, leads families and kids to discover “hidden gems” that appear in the form of shapes, colors, letters and words (in both English and Spanish).

The installation includes a multi-level maze with a slide, a rail track-shaped balance beam, huge earthmoving truck and other interactive features. Gilroy Community Librarian Cassandra Wong said the furniture, fixtures and murals that comprise the installation are museum grade quality.

“It’s an exciting time to bring families in to enjoy the space and connect with our programming,” Wong said.

Earthen Excursion opened May 17 at the Gilroy Library, and staff said it quickly became a popular attraction—especially after school ended for the summer.

All libraries in the Santa Clara County Library District are planning to install similar children’s areas. Gilroy’s Earthen Excursion was the fourth such area to be installed countywide. The Morgan Hill Library’s “Trusty Trails” kids’ feature opened in April.

The spaces are designed as immersive children’s areas that support early learning in a carefully designed, bright and inclusive environment, according to the district. A critical ingredient to such early development is the fostering of imaginative play.

“Children who dress up and tell stories are learning how to shape a narrative, a precursor to learning to read and write, experts say,” says a recent article published by EdSource. “Children playing a board game where they have to count the spaces are learning about numbers and values, laying a foundation for math.”

The Gilroy Library’s new children’s space has been a popular attraction since it opened in May. Photo: Michael Moore

Happening at the library

Upcoming events at the Gilroy Library, located at 350 West Sixth Street, include:

• July 18: Polyhedra Party, 2-4pm. Construct and color your own polyhedron and learn more about woven geometric art from Stacy Speyer.

• July 18: Safe Space meetup for LGBTQ+, 4-5:30pm. For ages 13-25.

• July 19: Bilingual storytime, 10:30-11:30am. English and Spanish.

• July 19: Insect Discovery Lab, 11:30am-12:30pm and 1:30-2:30pm. SaveNature’s traveling program will visit the library to deliver an insightful, entertaining show about insects you rarely get to see.

• July 20: DIY Terrariums, 2-3pm. A hands-on workshop with Momstera Lounge where participants can learn how to create their own miniature ecosystem.

• July 21: Pajama Storytime, 7-8pm. Read stories, sing songs and play games in your pajamas. For children of all ages.

• July 22: Yo-yo performance and class, 5-6pm. National yo-yo champion Ernest Kahn will deliver an exciting performance and class.

• July 23: Bilingual storytime, 4:30-5:30pm. English and Vietnamese.

For details about these and more programs, visit the library’s website at sccld.org/locations/gilroy/.