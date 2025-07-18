Gilroy Police investigators are looking for video footage or witnesses related to a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a man the night of July 15.

Just before 8pm, Gilroy patrol officers and firefighters responded to reports of a person down near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Ballybunion Drive, the Gilroy Police Department said in a press release. When officers arrived, they found both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian down in the roadway.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old Gilroy resident, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. The pedestrian, a 61-year-old male, suffered major injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to an area hospital.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, the motorcyclist collided into the pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.

The Gilroy Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is working to identify the cause of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant video footage can call Gilroy Police Officer Julio Romero at ju**********@**********oy.org or 408.846.0350.