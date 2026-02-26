It’s that time of year. Our annual Best of Gilroy contest is in full swing with nomination voting now open and ready for you to make your selections.

There is a diverse mix of longtime local favorites and new shops, offices, restaurants and destinations that have made an immediate impression on the community’s consumers.

As we did last year, we expanded our Best of Gilroy published listings in more than 150 categories to include “Silver” and “Bronze” runner-up winners in the annual vote tally.

Conventional wisdom holds that although only one winner can gain the most votes in each category, there are still other favorites who may have fallen only a vote or two shy of the top spot. They too deserve recognition.

Go to gilroydispatch.com/best-of-ballot/#// to cast your votes.

Speaking of the best of the best, we got word from the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce that the 2026 Spice of Life Awards, honoring the individuals, businesses and organizations whose leadership and service continue to strengthen the Gilroy community, have been announced.

The award recipients will be recognized at the 2026 Spice of Life Awards Gala on Saturday, April 25 from 5-8pm, one of the chamber’s most anticipated annual events.

The 2026 Spice of Life award recipients are

Man of the Year: Dr. Pedro Avila, Gavilan College

Woman of the Year: Lisa Faria, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Large Business of the Year: Performance Foodservice

Small Business of the Year: Banning’s Upholstery

Nonprofit of the Year: Gilroy Assistance League

Susan Valenta Youth Leadership Award: Madison Dutra and Chioma Okeke, Christopher High School

Educator of the Year: Bria de Lorenzo, Gilroy High School

Volunteer of the Year: Ed Sauceda

Heart of the Chamber Award: Barbara and Erwin Boggs

The Spice of Life Awards Gala brings together business leaders, community partners and elected officials for an evening dedicated to recognizing excellence and celebrating the people who help Gilroy thrive.

Tickets to the Spice of Life Awards gala are now on sale and available at gilroy.org/.

Attendance is limited, and the event traditionally sells out.

In addition, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses seeking elevated visibility and meaningful alignment with the chamber’s mission to strengthen the local economy through advocacy, education, and community engagement.