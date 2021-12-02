good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
The Groppetti Family donated $15,000 to Rebekah Children’s Services during a grand opening event for Nissan of Gilroy on Nov. 18. Contributed photo
BusinessFeaturedNews

Nissan of Gilroy celebrates opening

Groppetti Family donates $15K to Rebekah’s

By: submitted
Nissan of Gilroy celebrated the opening of the city’s newest dealership in the Gilroy Auto Mall with a Chamber mixer and ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18. A key economic driver in Gilroy, the local auto dealers have generated tax dollars, supported local non-profit organizations and created skilled jobs. 

Present were Don and Shelly Groppetti, owners of Nissan of Gilroy and a portfolio of dealerships in the City of Visalia. A focus of the Groppetti Family and Nissan of Gilroy is philanthropy, and that commitment was evident with a $15,000 contribution to Rebekah Children’s Services. The organization provides a range of programs for children. Kneaded Bakery & Catering, under the direction of Chef Carlos Pineda, provided refreshments throughout the evening and is one of the many programs of RCS.

“Having the executive team from the Groppetti Automotive Family, the executive team from Nissan West region, the managers from Nissan Motors Acceptance Corporation, along with our Chamber, Gilroy After Hours Rotary, our family and friends, makes this evening especially important,” Nissan of Gilroy General Manager Brian Verdin said. “Not only do we have the opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art facility built to better serve our customers, we also have the opportunity to partner with the community of Gilroy with a history of giving back.”

In addition to the $15,000 check to Rebekah Children’s Services, toys for the YMCA House of Toys were collected. Verdin, a member of the Gilroy After Hours Rotary, will be taking a lead in the Hometown Heroes banner program that honors veterans. Having served in the military in Panama and the Gulf War, Verdin has a passion for recognizing and honoring veterans.

Nissan of Gilroy is located at 6807 Automall Parkway.

