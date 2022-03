The Gilroy After Hours Rotary welcomed L. Mattock Scariot of the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival on Nov. 23, who spoke about the film “Our Vietnam Veterans,” where veterans from Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister and San Juan Bautista are featured. Veterans in the film include Ray Sanchez, Ralph Marquez, John Ceballos and Alfred Alciate, who were present at the meeting. The film will be screened during the next Poppy Jasper festival. To view a trailer of the film, visit bit.ly/3xGWyA0.