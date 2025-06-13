Mattie Scariot, Director of the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, said she was thrilled to announce the appointment of Jon Fitzgerald and Tasja Kirkwood to the PJIFF Board of Directors during a milestone year—its 20th anniversary. Their appointments bring an exciting blend of industry leadership and community engagement to one of the world’s coolest and most filmmaker-focused festivals, she added.

“Known for its hospitality, networking and commitment to building a vibrant regional film hub that fuels local economic growth, bringing on these industry leaders demonstrates the festival’s strong desire to continue its growth,” Scariot said.

Robert Airoldi

The announcement comes as PJIFF kicks off a year-long celebration under the theme “The Road to 20,” coinciding with Morgan Hill’s 120th anniversary—a unique convergence of legacy, creativity and local pride.

“Bringing Jon and Tasja onto the board at this pivotal moment is incredibly exciting,” Scariot said. “As a festival director, I’ve admired Jon and his work for years—his leadership at some of the most respected festivals in the world is inspiring and aligns perfectly with our growing vision. Tasja’s remarkable executive career and marketing experience will help us elevate this year’s festival to a whole new level.”

With more than 25 years of experience in independent film, digital media and film festival leadership, Fitzgerald brings unmatched expertise to PJIFF. As a co-founder of the Slamdance Film Festival (1995), he directed the festival in its first years before serving as festival director for the prestigious AFI Fest from 1997 to 1999.

Jon has since launched and advised numerous festivals, including the Bahamas, Lone Star, Orlando, Santa Barbara International, Topanga and Naples Film Festivals.

He is also the author of Filmmaking for Change: Make Films That Transform the World—and together he and Scariot introduced the Filmmaking for Change Award at the 2025 festival. He is also the founder of Cause Pictures, a company devoted to helping filmmakers create and distribute socially impactful films.

“What Mattie and her team have created with the festival is remarkable,” Fitzgerald said. “With their perfect combination of outstanding film programming, unique special events and strong hospitality programs—in such a beautiful setting—it will be a thrill to join the team and help them build on their success.”

Kirkwood is a recognized leader in consumer insights and cultural storytelling, with an executive track record at Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, NBC and Mattel. A graduate of Howard University and Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program, she blends academic depth with industry leadership.

She was recently featured in Netflix’s Black Barbie documentary and frequently speaks on the power of inclusive storytelling, play and cultural representation. Her passion for empowering the next generation and breaking down barriers in media and entertainment makes her an inspiring force on the PJI board and PJIFF team.

“Storytelling has always been at the heart of my work—not just to inform, but to connect, empower and shift culture,” Kirkwood said. “Joining PJIFF feels like a return to the kinds of stories that inspired me from the beginning: bold, inclusive and deeply rooted in community. I’m excited to help shape what comes next.”

As part of its 20th anniversary campaign, PJIFF is also launching a fundraising initiative titled “The Road to 20,” with a goal of raising $40,000 by asking 2,000 supporters to contribute $20 each. Funds raised will support free festival passes for students and underserved community members, as well as educational workshops, filmmaker screenings, and industry mixers throughout the year.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, visit www.pjiff.org.