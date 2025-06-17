Protesters display signs, flags and banners at the “No Kings Day” protest June 14 at the intersection of First Street and Santa Teresa Boulevard in Gilroy. Photo: Michael Hawk

Millions of people in cities and towns throughout the nation joined the “No Kings” protest on June 14—a crowd that included several hundred protesters in west Gilroy. 

The event was organized in 2,000 cities in the U.S. to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and as a counter-demonstration to the $45 million military parade he was holding in Washington D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the formation of the Army—and his birthday. 

In Gilroy, protesters gathered at the intersection of First Street and Santa Teresa Boulevard. 

Thousands more protesters gathered at “No Kings Day” protests in cities nearby, including Hollister, Santa Cruz, Watsonville and San Jose.

According to news reports, more than 5 million people across the country participated in “No Kings” protests. 

A protester waves a flag June 14 at the intersection of First Street and Santa Teresa Boulevard in Gilroy. Photo: Michael Hawk
Previous articleAround Town: PJIFF welcomes two new board members as it celebrates 20 years
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here