Published in cooperation between Levitated Media and the Gilroy Dispatch

Looking to maximize your bankroll from the moment you sign up? The right betting site bonus can give you free bets, boosted odds or extra cash upfront—stretching your betting budget and giving you more chances to win.

We’ve evaluated the best bonuses and promotions across trusted betting sites, focusing on value, ease of claiming and terms that work in your favor. Below you’ll find the top bonus offers available now, each from a licensed, reputable sportsbook.

Snapshot: Best Betting Site Bonuses & Promotions

Here’s a quick look at the top betting site bonuses and promo codes:

In-Depth Reviews: 10 Best Betting Sites Bonuses & Promos

Each of the betting sites below earned its place by offering a standout bonus or promotion that adds real value—not just flashy numbers with impossible terms. We evaluated these sportsbooks for bonus size, wagering requirements, ease of claiming and how well the offers support different betting styles.

In the detailed reviews that follow, you’ll find exactly what each bonus does best, along with insights on how to claim, use and get the most out of each promotion.

Bet Whale—Best for High Roller Bonuses

Bet Whale stands out for bettors looking to maximize deposit bonuses, offering one of the highest welcome percentages available. If you’re a high roller or plan to deposit big, its generous welcome package can give your bankroll a serious boost from day one.

Top Bonus Offer:

Use code WHALERACE at signup to claim a 125 percent Welcome Bonus on your first deposit. This bonus is designed to reward larger deposits with more bonus funds, perfect for players looking to start strong.

Pros:

One of the highest welcome bonus percentages in the market

Great for bettors planning larger first deposits

Simple bonus code activation

Cons:

High minimum deposit required to unlock full bonus value

Wagering requirements may be higher than entry-level offers

Claim your 125 percent Bonus at Bet Whale today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Bet Whale for serious bettors who want to front-load their bankroll with bonus funds and are comfortable meeting higher rollover requirements. It’s a great fit if you’re looking to make a big initial splash with extra betting power.

Bet Online—Best for Cashback Offers

Bet Online focuses on value-driven promos, offering cashback bonuses that help offset losses and stretch your play. Their welcome offer is a simple, effective way to boost your first deposit with a reliable cashback structure.

Top Bonus Offer:

Use code FREE250 at signup to receive 50 percent back on your deposit. This bonus applies to deposits up to a certain limit, providing you with bonus funds you can use across their sportsbook.

Pros:

Straightforward cashback bonus structure

Trusted platform with strong sportsbook coverage

Fast bonus activation with code

Cons:

50 percent bonus is lower than some high-percentage offers

Wagering restrictions apply to bonus funds

Claim your 50% Cashback Bonus at Bet Online today!

Why We Like It:

Bet Online’s cashback offer is perfect for bettors who want a balance of upfront bonus value with flexibility to bet across sports. It’s ideal if you prefer a simpler promo without multiple tiers or hoops to jump through.

Sports Betting—Best Crypto Bonus Offer

Sports Betting delivers one of the strongest crypto-focused promotions, making it a top pick for bettors using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Its welcome bonus doubles your deposit in crypto, rewarding alternative payment methods with better bonus rates.

Top Bonus Offer:

Get a 100 percent Crypto Bonus on your first deposit when you sign up through the link. This bonus is only available for crypto deposits, offering a full match on your initial funding.

Pros:

Excellent value for crypto users

100 percent match doubles your starting bankroll

Fast crypto transactions and payouts

Cons:

Crypto-only bonus excludes fiat deposits

Some countries restricted from crypto offers

Claim your 100 percent Crypto Bonus at Sports Betting today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Sports Betting for players betting in Bitcoin or other crypto who want fast payouts and an aggressive first-deposit bonus. If you’re comfortable with crypto wallets, this promo offers serious value over standard card-based offers.

My Bookie—Best for Large Deposit Matches

My Bookie offers a generous deposit match that scales well for bettors planning a sizable first deposit. Its welcome bonus focuses on giving players more upfront betting power, with a simple and transparent bonus structure.

Top Bonus Offer:

Sign up through the link to claim a 50 percent bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit. This means you’ll get up to $1,000 in extra funds depending on how much you deposit, giving you more flexibility to spread bets across multiple sports.

Pros:

High deposit match cap

Simple activation via deposit (no bonus code required)

Broad sportsbook coverage

Cons:

50 percent match lower than 100 percent plus offers on smaller deposits

Higher rollover applies to bonus funds

Claim your 50 percent up to $1,000 Bonus at My Bookie today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend My Bookie for bettors who plan to deposit more upfront and want a bonus that scales with their funding. It’s a solid pick if you’re building a larger bankroll for sustained betting across multiple events.

Bovada—Best Dual Bonus for Crypto & Cards

Bovada gives bettors flexibility by offering two distinct bonus options: one for crypto users and one for traditional card deposits. This lets players choose their preferred banking method without sacrificing bonus value.

Top Bonus Offer:

75 percent Crypto Bonus for crypto deposits

for crypto deposits 50 percent Match Bonus for debit/credit card deposits

Choose the bonus that fits your deposit method to maximise your starting bankroll.

Pros:

Choice of crypto or fiat bonus

Strong platform for football, basketball and casino

Fast payouts for crypto users

Cons:

75 percent crypto bonus requires using Bitcoin or similar

Some bonuses not available in all regions

Claim your bonus at Bovada today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Bovada for players who want flexibility in how they deposit, with solid bonuses tailored to crypto and non-crypto bettors alike. It’s a reliable platform whether you’re betting via Bitcoin or sticking with a card.

Cloud Bet—Best for Cashback Promotions

Cloud Bet stands out by rewarding betting volume with cashback on all bets—effectively giving you a rebate for consistent play. Unlike a one-time signup bonus, this ongoing promo rewards every wager.

Top Bonus Offer:

Earn 10 percent Rakeback on all bets placed through the platform when you sign up through the link. The more you bet, the more cashback you accrue, which can be reused for future betting.

Pros:

Cashback applies across sports and bet types

No bonus code required; activated automatically

Crypto-friendly platform

Cons:

Cashback structure may favor higher-volume bettors

No traditional deposit match bonus

Claim your 10 percent Rakeback at Cloud Bet today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Cloud Bet for regular bettors who value a steady rebate rather than a one-time bonus. It’s especially appealing if you’re betting frequently or in higher amounts and want extra value back on every bet.

Every Game—Best No-Code Signup Bonus

Every Game keeps things simple with a straightforward signup bonus that doesn’t require a promo code—just register and deposit to qualify. This makes it ideal for bettors who want a hassle-free bonus without needing to remember codes or opt-ins.

Top Bonus Offer:

Claim a $250 bonus for signing up through the link. The bonus is automatically applied once you make your first qualifying deposit, making it an easy way to boost your initial bankroll.

Pros:

No promo code required

Easy activation for new users

Wide sportsbook coverage

Cons:

$250 cap may feel small for high rollers

Wagering requirements apply to bonus funds

Claim your $250 Bonus at Every Game today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Every Game for players who want a no-fuss bonus activation process, with instant eligibility after signup and deposit. It’s perfect for new bettors looking for simplicity and solid sportsbook options.

Bet US—Best for Signup Bonus Percentage

Bet US offers one of the highest percentage signup bonuses available, making it a standout for players who want the biggest match on their deposit. This offer is built to reward new users looking to maximize their initial bankroll.

Top Bonus Offer:

Claim a 125 percent signup bonus through the link. This bonus adds 125 percent extra funds on your first deposit, significantly boosting your starting balance.

Pros:

One of the highest signup bonus percentages

Great for boosting smaller deposits into bigger bankrolls

Trusted platform with broad sportsbook

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements tied to the bonus

Max bonus amount capped per deposit

Claim your 125 percent Signup Bonus at Bet US today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Bet US for players who want a high-percentage bonus to turn a modest deposit into a sizable bankroll. It’s ideal if you’re starting fresh and want a bigger multiplier on your first deposit.

Bet Rivers—Best First Deposit Bonus

Bet Rivers provides a balanced first deposit bonus that’s easy to unlock with a modest initial deposit, making it accessible to both casual and regular bettors.

Top Bonus Offer:

Use bonus code SPORTS to claim up to $250 in bonus funds on your first deposit. This code-based offer gives you matched bonus funds proportionate to your initial deposit.

Pros:

Code-based activation for easy tracking

Accessible deposit minimum for bonus eligibility

User-friendly platform for betting and withdrawals

Cons:

Max bonus capped at $250

Limited availability in some regions

Claim your bonus at Bet Rivers today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend Bet Rivers for bettors seeking a reliable, moderate bonus that’s easy to unlock without large deposits. It’s great for players wanting a strong platform with fast access to bonus funds.

North Star Bets—Best for Matched Bet Offers

North Star Bets offers a unique matched first bet promotion, providing bonus coverage based on your opening wager—a great way to add protection on your initial play.

Top Bonus Offer:

Your first bet is matched up to $100 when you sign up through the link. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive a matched free bet equivalent to your stake (up to $100).

Pros:

Bonus structured as first-bet insurance

Simple activation, no code required

Flexible on sports markets for qualifying bet

Cons:

Bonus only applies to first bet

Max bonus capped at $100

Claim your First Bet Matched Bonus at North Star Bets today!

Why We Like It:

We recommend North Star Bets for new bettors wanting an extra layer of protection on their first wager. The matched bet offer provides peace of mind while testing the platform’s odds and markets.

How to Choose the Best Betting Site Bonus

With so many betting sites competing for attention, it’s tempting to grab the biggest headline number. But smart bettors know that not every bonus delivers real, usable value once you look beyond the marketing. The best betting site bonus is the one that fits how you bet, what you deposit and how quickly you want to access winnings.

Here’s what to look for when choosing a betting bonus:

Bonus Type: Match Bonus vs. Free Bet vs Cashback

Not all bonuses work the same way.

A deposit match bonus increases your bankroll based on your deposit (e.g., 125 percent match).

increases your bankroll based on your deposit (e.g., 125 percent match). A free bet offer gives you a stake-free wager on your first bet (e.g., first bet matched up to $100).

gives you a stake-free wager on your first bet (e.g., first bet matched up to $100). A cashback bonus refunds a percentage of your losses or bet amounts over time.

Why it matters: If you plan to make a large first deposit, a high-percentage match bonus (like Bet Whale or Bet US) offers the biggest immediate value. If you’re cautious about risk, a matched first bet (like North Star Bets) provides protection without requiring a large deposit.

Wagering Requirements: Can You Clear It?

Every bonus comes with terms before you can cash out winnings. Check for the following:

How many times you must wager the bonus funds (or bonus plus deposit)

Eligible sports or bet types for clearing the requirement

Minimum odds that qualify toward rollover

Pro tip: A smaller bonus with 5x wagering may be easier to unlock than a giant bonus tied to 20x wagering. Always calculate whether the turnover is realistic for your betting style.

Deposit Method Eligibility: Crypto vs. Cards vs. E-Wallets

Some bonuses apply only to certain deposit methods:

Bovada offers a 75 percent crypto bonus but a smaller bonus for card deposits.

but a smaller bonus for card deposits. Sports Betting only applies the 100 percent bonus to crypto deposits.

Why it matters: If you’re not using crypto, a crypto-only bonus isn’t usable. Always verify deposit method eligibility before claiming.

Bonus Cap & Scaling: How High Can You Go?

Is the bonus a flat amount (e.g., $250 bonus at Every Game) or a percentage up to a max? Consider the following:

Your planned deposit size

Whether you’re getting the full match

Example: A 125 percent bonus up to $1,000 is great if you plan to deposit close to the cap—but less useful if you’re only depositing $50.

Ongoing Promotions: Does Value Continue Beyond Signup?

Some betting sites reward loyalty with ongoing perks like cashback, reload bonuses or enhanced odds. Cloud Bet offers 10 percent rakeback on all bets, continuously rewarding volume. 10 Bet adds value through regular promotions for existing players.

Pro tip: If you plan to bet long-term, don’t just look at the signup offer—consider what the site does to reward regular play.

Bottom line:

The best betting site bonus isn’t just the biggest number—it’s the one that fits how you deposit, how you bet and how you plan to play over time. Always weigh bonus terms, eligibility and your own betting habits before choosing.

Casino Bonus Terminology: What You Need to Know

Understanding bonus lingo is key to making the most of betting site promotions. Here’s a quick guide to the essential terms every bettor should know when claiming a bonus:

Deposit Match Bonus

A bonus that gives you extra funds based on a percentage of your first deposit. Example: A 100 percent match bonus doubles your initial deposit.

A bonus that gives you extra funds based on a percentage of your first deposit. Example: A 100 percent match bonus doubles your initial deposit. Free Bet

A promotional bet you can place without using your own money. Winnings are typically paid out minus the stake.

A promotional bet you can place without using your own money. Winnings are typically paid out minus the stake. Wagering Requirement (Rollover)

The number of times you must wager bonus funds (or bonus plus deposit) before you can withdraw winnings. Example: A 10x wagering requirement on a $100 bonus means you must place $1,000 in qualifying bets before cashing out.

The number of times you must wager bonus funds (or bonus plus deposit) before you can withdraw winnings. Example: A 10x wagering requirement on a $100 bonus means you must place $1,000 in qualifying bets before cashing out. Minimum Odds Requirement

The lowest odds allowed for bets to count toward clearing a bonus or wagering requirement. Example: bets must be placed at odds of 1.50 (1/2) or higher.

The lowest odds allowed for bets to count toward clearing a bonus or wagering requirement. Example: bets must be placed at odds of 1.50 (1/2) or higher. Max Bonus

The highest bonus amount you can claim, regardless of deposit size. If a bonus is capped at $250, depositing more won’t increase the bonus.

The highest bonus amount you can claim, regardless of deposit size. If a bonus is capped at $250, depositing more won’t increase the bonus. Eligible Markets

The sports, events, or bet types that qualify toward fulfilling a bonus or wagering condition. Some bonuses exclude certain sports or bet types.

The sports, events, or bet types that qualify toward fulfilling a bonus or wagering condition. Some bonuses exclude certain sports or bet types. Promo Code

A special code entered during signup or deposit to activate a bonus. (Example: entering WHALERACE to claim the 125 percent bonus at Bet Whale)

A special code entered during signup or deposit to activate a bonus. (Example: entering to claim the 125 percent bonus at Bet Whale) Free Bet Stake Not Returned (SNR)

A free bet where, if you win, you only keep the profit—not the original stake. Example: a $20 free bet at 2.0 odds returns $20 winnings (not $40 total).

A free bet where, if you win, you only keep the profit—not the original stake. Example: a $20 free bet at 2.0 odds returns $20 winnings (not $40 total). ACCA Insurance

A promotion that refunds your stake (usually as a free bet) if your accumulator bet loses by one leg.

A promotion that refunds your stake (usually as a free bet) if your accumulator bet loses by one leg. Rakeback

A cashback reward based on a percentage of total bets or wagering volume, regardless of wins or losses. (Example: Cloud Bet offers 10 percent rakeback on all bets)

A cashback reward based on a percentage of total bets or wagering volume, regardless of wins or losses. (Example: Cloud Bet offers 10 percent rakeback on all bets) Cashback Bonus

A bonus refunding a percentage of your net losses over a set period, typically returned as a free bet or bonus credit.

A bonus refunding a percentage of your net losses over a set period, typically returned as a free bet or bonus credit. Bonus Expiry

The time limit for using a bonus or completing wagering requirements before the bonus is forfeited.

Payment Options: How to Fund Your Account and Get Paid Quickly

The best betting site bonus isn’t useful if you can’t deposit easily or withdraw winnings smoothly. Payment methods matter not just for convenience—but also because some bonuses are tied to specific deposit methods (like crypto bonuses or card-only offers).

Here’s what to consider when choosing a betting site based on payment options:

Credit & Debit Cards: The Standard Choice

Visa and Mastercard debit cards remain the default at most sportsbooks (and are eligible for most bonuses). Sites like Bet US and Bet Rivers offer welcome bonuses that work seamlessly with debit card deposits.

Consider: Card payouts may take one to three business days; some banks block gambling transactions.

Cryptocurrency: Bigger Bonuses, Faster Withdrawals

Crypto bettors can access exclusive promos with higher deposit match percentages like:

Sports Betting: 100 percent Crypto Bonus

Bovada: 75 percent Crypto Bonus

(Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin commonly accepted)

Why it matters: Crypto bonuses typically offer better percentages and payout speed—but aren’t available if you deposit by card. If you’re comfortable using a crypto wallet, these offers give more value upfront and faster cashouts.

E-Wallets and Alternative Payments

Some sportsbooks support PayPal, Skrill or Neteller—but availability varies.

Every Game provides a user-friendly platform with multiple e-wallet options, useful for bettors who prefer keeping betting transactions off their primary bank account.

Quick deposits

Withdrawals often process within 24-48 hours

Not always eligible for deposit-related bonuses (check T&Cs)

Deposit Minimums & Withdrawal Limits

Every bonus comes with deposit minimums—and not every site pays out the same way.

Bet Whale and Bet US target high rollers with higher minimums for max bonus value.

North Star Bets is ideal for casual bettors with a modest minimum and a matched first bet offer up to $100.

Pro tip: Check withdrawal limits, payout speeds, and any fees associated with your preferred method before committing to a deposit.

Bottom line:

The best payment option depends on how fast you want payouts, whether you’re chasing crypto bonuses or card promos and whether you need flexible deposit/withdrawal caps.

If you want bigger bonuses and faster payouts, go crypto

If you want simplicity and traditional banking, debit cards work everywhere

Choose a sportsbook offering payment methods that align with both your banking preferences and bonus eligibility—so you don’t miss out on value.

FAQs: Betting Site Bonuses and Promotions

Are betting bonuses always tied to a promo code?

Not always. Some sites require a bonus code at signup (like Bet Whale using code WHALERACE) while others automatically apply the bonus when you register or deposit (like Every Game). Always check whether a code is required before you deposit—missing it could forfeit your eligibility.

Is a higher bonus percentage always better?

Not necessarily. A big percentage (like Bet US at 125 percent) looks great, but if it comes with high wagering requirements or caps, it may be harder to clear than a smaller bonus with easier terms. Always weigh bonus size against rollover, eligible bets and payout limits to see the true value.

Do crypto bonuses really pay out faster?

Yes—crypto withdrawals at sites like Sports Betting and Bovada typically process within 24=48 hours, faster than debit card or bank withdrawals. But these bonuses also require you to deposit in Bitcoin or similar, so they’re best for bettors already comfortable with crypto wallets.

Can I claim more than one welcome bonus?

You can only claim one welcome bonus per betting site account. However, you can sign up with multiple sportsbooks to claim separate offers (for example, using Bet Rino and North Star Bets). Just make sure you meet each site’s terms before claiming another.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, the best betting site bonus isn’t the one with the flashiest number—it’s the one that fits how you deposit, what you bet,and how you plan to play.

If you’re betting big upfront, platforms like Bet Whale or Bet US deliver high-percentage matches. Prefer crypto? Sports Betting and Bovada reward crypto deposits with better bonus rates and faster withdrawals. Want simplicity? Every Game makes signup bonuses automatic, no code required.

Every site on our list is fully licensed, trusted for payouts, and offers real betting value in 2025. Choose the bonus that works for your bankroll and betting goals—claim your offer and bet smarter today.

Disclaimer: These sites are intended for individuals 18 years of age or older. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players should only gamble with money they can afford to lose and ensure they behave responsibly when visiting an online casino. Gambling laws and policies vary from region to region. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area, depending on regulations and restrictions. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies before visiting any of these sites. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: