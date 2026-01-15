The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on proposed management updates for oil and gas leasing and development on public lands in Santa Clara, San Benito, Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, as well as portions of Fresno, Merced and San Joaquin counties.

The effort aligns with BLM Secretary’s Order 3418, which supports President Trump’s call for “Unleashing American Energy,” aimed at increasing energy exploration and production on federal lands in an affordable and reliable manner, says a press release from BLM. The order emphasizes development of oil, gas, coal, strategic minerals and alternative energy sources on public lands.

The BLM will host a virtual public meeting on Zoom from 5-6:30pm on Jan. 29, to discuss the draft plan. Register online at tinyurl.com/bj5knu4v to participate. Additional information is available on the BLM website at tinyurl.com/59wckanw, where comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” option. The comment period will close on March 6.

The BLM Central Coast Field Office administers about 284,000 acres of public land and an additional 509,000 acres of federal mineral estate in central California. California’s federal production totals average about 8-10% of California’s total oil and natural gas production.