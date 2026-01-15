Christopher HS Boys Basketball (10-3 overall, 2-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 47-35 vs. Evergreen Valley; Won 75-44 vs. Santa Teresa

Upcoming games:7pm Jan. 15 at Leigh; 2pm Jan. 17 vs. Santa Rosa; 7pm Jan. 20 vs. Westmont; 4pm Jan. 24 at Willow Glen

NOTES: Third quarter burst of 18-7 was decisive in 12-point win over EV.

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (5-9 overall, 1-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 46-35 vs. Branham; Lost 46-44 vs. Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 vs. Pioneer; 7pm Jan. 21 vs. Prospect; 7pm Jan. 23 at Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Cougars trailed WG 24-16 at halftime and rallied in the second half but fell a bucket short.

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (7-7 overall)

Recent results: Won 60-56 vs. Rancho San Juan; Won 60-52 vs. North Salinas; Lost 62-47 vs. Monterey

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 20 vs. Live Oak

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (5-7 overall)

Recent results: Won 40-28 vs. Mt. Pleasant

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Jan. 16 at Del Mar; 6pm Jan. 20 vs. Live Oak; 7pm Jan. 23 at Oak Grove

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (5-2-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 4-3 at Silver Creek; Won 4-1 vs. Soquel

Upcoming games:7pm Jan. 15 at Leland; 7pm Jan. 20 at Sobrato; 6pm Jan. 22 vs. Live Oak

NOTES: Avery Montejano scored three goals in the win over Soquel and one against Silver Creek. Raul Ramos matched that in reverse, tallying one against the Knights and three against the Raiders.

Christopher HS Girls Soccer (5-3-1 overall, 2-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Lost 1-0 vs. Leigh; Won 2-0 at Evergreen Valley; Won 1-0 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 at Leland; 7pm Jan. 21 at Piedmont Hills; 6pm Jan. 23 vs. Westmont

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (4-4-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-1 vs. Silver Creek; Won 2-1 vs. Cristo Del Rey San Jose

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Sobrato; 7pm Jan. 20 vs. Santa Teresa; 7pm Jan. 22 at Leland

NOTES: Juan Quiroz scored all three Mustang goals against Silver Creek. In the victory over Cristo Rey, Quiroz and Santiago Arvizu each scored once.

Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (6-2 overall, 3-0 BVAL Santa Teresa West)

Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Lincoln; Won 1-0 vs. Santa Teresa; Won 4-1 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: 6pm Jan. 16 vs. Willow Glen; 7pm Jan. 21 at Live Oak; 6pm Jan. 23 vs. Silver Creek

NOTES: Kamryn Krejdovsky scored the sole tally against Santa Teresa. In the win over Lincoln, Krejdovsky, Lea Kim and Aliyah Garcia each scored a goal.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@***il.com.

Gilroy High’s senior captain Kamryn Krejdovsky helped lead the Mustangs to a 4-1 win over the Sobrato Bulldogs on Jan. 12. Photo: Jonathan Natividad