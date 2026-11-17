California American Water issued a boil water advisory for 292 customers in west San Martin after finding E. coli bacteria in its Zone 1 water system, the company said.

Cal Am found the bacteria Nov. 7 and alerted customers that night, said Josh Stratton, a spokesperson for Cal Am. The company’s alert said the bacteria could make people sick and posed a greater risk to infants, young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Customers were told to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. It said the water was okay for other common uses including bathing and washing.

Stratton said Cal Am began chlorinating the system immediately after the E. Coli was detected.

“This is a prime example of why you want to chlorinate a water system,” Stratton said. “Sometimes you can have things like this happen.”

Because the water has to remain potable, chlorine was added in small doses, and it took a few days to reach the entire system, he said. The company kept testing until it had negative tests two on consecutive days, then lifted the advisory Nov. 12.

Stratton said the system will stay chlorinated and testing will continue to ensure the water would remain safe to drink, but the company has not yet identified the source of the contamination.

“I don’t want to have any conjecture at this point,” Stratton said. “We don’t know, we’re still going to figure it out.”

Cal Am, a subsidiary of American Water, acquired the system when it purchased West San Martin Water Works in January 2025 for $1.6 million. Stratton said the prior company had never chlorinated the system.

Gregory Hendrick, who lives on Chester Avenue in San Martin, said he became sick several days before the company detected E. Coli in the water, falling ill around Nov. 3 or 4, with vomiting and diarrhea, and was ill for about a week. He said several of his neighbors were sick, too.

“Every single one of them was sick last week,” Hendrick said. “Vomiting, diarrhea. I thought it was something I ate or something, you know?”

Hendrick said he used the tap for showering and had unboiled water from a refrigerator filter during that time. He expressed skepticism that contaminated water would be safe for bathing, as the water company’s notice claimed.

“Taking a quick shower and hoping that the water doesn’t get into your eyes, your mouth, your ears, your nose?” he said. “It’s like, come on. That’s ridiculous.”

Hendrick said he was not notified of the contamination until Nov. 10, three days after Cal Am said it alerted customers and a week after he had gotten sick. Despite the lifting of the advisory, he said he has not tried drinking the water again.