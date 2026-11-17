December in the South Valley is full. There are school concerts, office parties, extra shifts before the year closes and family coming in from out of town. On paper, almost nobody should feel lonely this time of year. Yet in my work as a therapist, this is exactly when capable, busy adults tell me they feel most alone.

That sounds like a contradiction, but it is not. Loneliness is not the same as being by yourself. It is the gap between the connection you have and the connection you need. You can sit at a table of 12 people and still feel that not one of them knows what you are actually carrying.

A 2026 CEREVITY report reviewed 312 high achievers who sought therapy through the CEREVITY network, and 88% said success had made them lonelier. These are people with full calendars and plenty of contacts. What they had lost was the handful of relationships where they could be fully honest.

Why it gets worse in December

The holidays add two pressures at once. The first is performance. Many of us become the host, the organizer, the person who drives everyone, the one who makes sure the gifts are bought and the relatives get along. That role leaves little room to say, “I am not doing well.”

The second is comparison. Everyone else’s December looks warm from the outside. If yours does not feel that way, it is easy to decide the problem is you and keep quiet about it.

Add a long commute up and down Highway 101, a job that does not slow down and the early dark, and it is not surprising that people run short on the energy it takes to reach out.

What actually helps

You do not need to overhaul your life to feel less alone. Small, honest moves work better than big resolutions.

• Pick one person and tell the truth. Not everyone needs the full story. One friend, sibling or coworker who hears “this year has been harder than I let on” changes how heavy it feels.

• Trade one obligation for one real conversation. Skip a single event you are dreading and use that evening for a walk or a phone call with someone you trust.

• Notice the warning signs. Sleep that does not restore you, snapping at the people closest to you and losing interest in things you usually enjoy are signs worth taking seriously, not pushing through.

• Know when to get help. If the heaviness lasts more than a couple of weeks, or you find yourself thinking that people would be better off without you, talk to a licensed clinician. If you are ever in crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, any time of day.

The people who look the most capable are often the ones who are least likely to ask. If that is you, this is your permission to go first.

And if someone you love seems to be holding everything together a little too well this month, ask them how they are really doing, then wait for the answer.

Martha Fernandez, LCSW, is a California-licensed therapist who offers online therapy anywhere in Santa Clara County and across the state, in English and Spanish. She co-founded the CEREVITY network and wrote Wired to Burn.