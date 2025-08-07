Visit Gilroy and The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce are proud to commemorate a remarkable milestone in the Santa Clara Valley’s rich agricultural and cultural legacy. This year, three of Santa Clara Valley’s most historic family-owned wineries—Besson Family Vineyards, Kirigin Cellars and Guglielmo Winery—are celebrating 100 years of operation, marking a century of contributions not just to winemaking but to the very spirit of the region itself.

While many still think of wineries simply as places to enjoy wine, this centennial moment is an opportunity to change that mindset, to foster and develop a deeper understanding of the essential role these institutions play in shaping our region’s identity, economy and future.

Michelle Carlen

These centennial wineries are more than beloved landmarks; they are irreplaceable regional assets whose value extends far beyond the vineyard. Their indelible contributions to agriculture, science, tourism, culture, history and small business operations have had a profound impact, enhancing our collective image, supporting our local economy and establishing Gilroy as a destination of lasting significance.

“The Besson family is honored to be receiving this proclamation. For five generations we have been an integral part of the Hecker Pass corridor and farming community selling grapes to award winning wineries throughout the State of California,” said Denise Besson, proprietor of Besson Family Vineyards. “With the fourth generation now bottling under the family name, we can proudly share the fruits of our labor and the beauty of the historic vines with our community and beyond.”

The same is true for Gugliemo Winery, where century-old vines continue to thrive, and for Kirigin Cellars, one of California’s oldest, continuously operated wineries. Together, they embody the fusion of centuries-old farming tradition and modern-day innovation, drawing on deep knowledge of viticulture and enology to craft wines of exceptional quality.

“We’re not just celebrating 100 years of making wine, we’re honoring a legacy of innovation, resilience and stewardship,” said George Guglielmo, president and winemaker at Guglielmo Winery. “Our family’s roots in this land go deep, and so does our commitment to the future.”

At nearby Kirigin Cellars, the centennial milestone is equally meaningful.

“We are deeply grateful to the City of Gilroy for this recognition. As we mark 100 years of winemaking, we are proud to celebrate with our community,” said Dhruv Khanna, owner of Kirigan Cellars. “Our legacy is something to cherish, and we are excited to see what the future holds. We’ve been happy to contribute to the community, particularly through our support of youth soccer. Thank you, Gilroy, for this wonderful honor!”

Local historians also recognize the broader significance of these wineries’ contributions.

“This isn’t just about wine,” said Connie Rogers of the Gilroy Historical Society. “It’s about family-run businesses that have stood the test of time, stewarded the land and created experiences that bring people together across generations.”

In recognition of this legacy, Mayor Greg Bozzo and the Gilroy City Council issued a proclamation honoring these wineries for their cultural, historic and socioeconomic influence, highlighting their roles as economic drivers, tourism anchors and social connectors that inspire local pride and regional acclaim.

With more than 30 wineries now dotting the scenic Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail, Gilroy continues to evolve as a premier wine destination, where heritage meets innovation and every pour tells a story. From immersive tastings to seasonal events and face-to-face conversations with passionate winemakers, visitors are invited to raise a glass to the past, present and promising future of Gilroy’s wine country.

“These wineries have been more than winemakers, they’ve been stewards of tradition, innovation, and community,” said Kim Engelhardt, president of the Wineries of the Santa Clara Valley. “Their enduring passion and commitment to quality continue to define and elevate our region.”

The next chapter starts now, and it’s more than just winemaking. It’s a vision, forged over a century, that continues to shape the identity of a region and inspire the generations to come.

Michelle Carlen is the president and CEO of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce.