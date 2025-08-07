Ella Oetinger sparkled for the Christopher High soccer team for four years.

In the 2024-25 season, the senior captain led the Cougars back to the elite level with a 14-6-3 overall record, a 6-2-2 second-place finish, two playoffs wins and a Central Coast Section Division IV finals appearance. After a first-round playoff loss in 2022-23 and missing the post-season in 2023-24, Christopher was back.

Oetinger, capable of playing all over the field and at center mid earlier in her Christopher career, was usually at striker for the Cougars last season and scored many key goals over her four years. In the 2024-25 playoffs, she scored two goals in the opening 3-2 win over Hollister, including the decider in overtime.

She tallied again in the 2-2 semifinal against Nueva, won by CHS in a shootout. The season ended in a 0-0 tie with Soquel, and a shootout loss.

“I’ve seen her grow up and grow into an incredible soccer player,” Christopher assistant coach Alfredo Echauri said. “She is a coach’s player, self-motivated and self-driven. She started as a freshman and played multiple positions for us against some really tough teams. She is hard working, has a high motor and is a team player.”

Oetinger will now head north to the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and join a very strong UPS Loggers program that competes in the NCAA Division III. Last year, coach Stephanie Cox’s team was 9-1-6 in the Northwest Conference, 9-4-7 overall, and the ledger included a 1-1 tie with the defending national champion, No. 1 ranked Cal Lutheran.

Oetinger became a key player early on at Christopher.

“My high school career started out really great,” Oetinger said. “I played center mid my freshman year as we went on to win CCS, a game where I scored, and then the NorCal State Championship.”

Oetinger became a Christopher captain in her junior year, a campaign in which she led the team in goals scored and points earned. She was named Blossom Valley Athletic League MVP and First Team All-League at forward.

In her senior campaign, Oetinger dealt with injuries but worked hard in her recovery and got back on the field for the late run and playoffs, where she made major contributions.

“I learned a lot about leadership and the game as a whole from the sideline when injured,” Oetinger said. “I got the opportunity to be more present for my teammates as a captain and remember how important soccer is to me. Our coaches Darlene (Del Carmen), Fredo (Alfredo Echauri) and Coach O (CHS coach and father Matt Oetinger) were all there for me and helped me learn how to captain from the bench a lot this past season.”

Christopher teammate Addy Mosher, a superb goalie for the Cougars, cited Oetinger’s versatility on the field and leadership. Mosher said Oetinger has the multi-dimensional skills to play defense, midfield or striker, particularly valuable at the higher levels of soccer.

“She is such a dedicated individual and works so hard,” Mosher said. “She’s constantly training and even coaching young girls to implement her knowledge of soccer to inspire others. Furthermore, Ella is someone who will always do her best to uplift others during practice or games. She has the attributes of a true leader through her hard work, dedication and kindness.”

Oetinger said she began playing some soccer around age 3 but really got into it at age eight. Family influences were all around. Father Matt Oetinger played college football at Oregon State and UC Davis and mother Tiffany Oetinger was a professional equestrian. And a special influence came from her older brother Jake, who currently plays soccer at Cal Poly.

“I had a really amazing role model (brother Jake) to look up to growing up,” Ella Oetinger said. “He is definitely the reason why I got into soccer and why I’m so driven. I grew up seeing how dedicated he was to the sport and how hard he worked, and it shaped what I value and who I am as a player today.”

Ella Oetinger initially played team soccer in Gilroy. Before long, she became enamored with the club soccer level.

“I played at Barcelona Bay Area when I turned 8 to play club soccer,” Oetinger said. “I loved scoring goals and being with my friends when I was little. What I love about soccer now is pushing myself to new limits, and getting into the flow of the game and just the love and joy of playing.”

Matt Oetinger coached her recreational team when she was younger. In high school, he was Christopher’s coach, in a tight partnership with assistant Echauri.

“I really loved having him (father Matt) as my coach, and then having him as my coach in high school again was really great,” Ella said. “My parents never forced me to train more or push myself more, but when I wanted to do those things they supported me and helped me go to extra trainings, gym sessions, practices, etc.”

Echauri’s coaching provided major growth. He stated that Oetinger has always been athletically quick and with strong intuition. Improvements in high school came in “slowing down the game” and learning patience and skills to become a proficient finisher. The playoff win over Hollister illustrated that.

“Alia (Herrera) had the ball and found me,” said Oetinger, after the Feb. 22 game. “I took a touch and found the room to bait the keeper and get her to move and then put it in.”

That was also the case on the game-winning overtime goal. Oetinger got free, took her time to deke the goalie and ripped the ball in the net for a 3-2 lead that held up.

Echauri recalled one other standout play, a crucial goal against rival Gilroy. The tally against the Mustangs was a finish from 30 yards out into the back side corner. It was something they had worked on and it all came together at an important time in a big match.

“Coach Fredo (Echauri) was a huge part in my growth and success as a player,” Oetinger said. “He would often wake up early on weekends to train me, run me through conditioning, and help me go through game analysis and positioning questions.

“Without Coach Fredo, I would not be the player I am today. He put faith in me as a player and is the epitome of what it means to be a great coach.”

Now it is on to Puget Sound and NCAA soccer.

“I chose the University of Puget Sound because of the amazing coaching staff, the program’s strength and success in the NCAA, and the beautiful location in Tacoma,” Oetinger said. “I’m extremely excited to see where collegiate soccer will take me. My goal is to be relentless in my pursuit to win and train, and to enjoy the gift of getting to play in college.

“My faith is my rock at the end of the day, and trusting in God’s plan and His timing is everything for me.”

Oetinger summarized her college decision coming down to the coaching staff, team culture and opportunity at Puget Sound.

“I think she’ll do amazing at Puget Sound,” coach Echauri said. “They will be very happy to have her.”

Cox has been successful as a coach and can also draw on her own experience. She starred at U. Portland as a defender, topped by the 2005 NCAA Division I national title. Cox played professionally for the Seattle Reign and competed in 89 international matches for the U.S. Women’s National Team, highlighted by an Olympics Gold Medal in 2008.

“We are so excited to have Ella joining our team this fall at the University of Puget Sound,” Cox said. “She has impressed me with her passion for the game of soccer and her willingness to face adversity and lead those around her. Ella is an extremely determined young woman who is constantly striving to improve and bring her best for her team.

“We are beyond thrilled for her to join our Logger family and know that she is going to make quite an impact on our campus and program.”