Gilroy Gardens has offered educational programs and youth jobs to thousands of students and generated millions of dollars to the local economy over the past 25 years, according to a recent impact report released by the theme park’s directors and staff.

The inaugural 2024 Gilroy Gardens Impact Report details the park’s contributions to education, the local economy, youth development and the Gilroy community since Gilroy Gardens opened 25 years ago. Last year alone, the park hosted 460,000 visitors and generated about $2.13 million in economic impact, according to Gilroy Gardens leadership staff.

“Gilroy Gardens is more than a theme park—it’s a living classroom, a sanctuary for families and an engine of opportunity,” said Hoa Minh Le, president and general manager of Gilroy Gardens. “This inaugural report celebrates what we’ve accomplished together and calls on our community to help us sustain and grow our impact for generations to come.”

Key achievements over the past 24 years, cited by the impact report, include:

• In 2024, 3,556 students participated in Natural Science Day, a hands-on program that has reached more than 25,500 students in grades K-5 since its inception.

• Gilroy Gardens has created more than 14,200 youth jobs over the years, including 600 seasonal roles last year.

• Since 2012, the park’s Gilroy Reads literacy program has given more than 8,400 free tickets to children who have completed reading challenges.

• With more than 90% of the theme park’s visitors coming from outside Gilroy, it has contributed more than $50 million in economic impacts to the region over the past 25 years.

“Gilroy Gardens is deeply rooted in our community and plays a unique role in shaping the future of our city and our children,” said Dan Harney, chairman of the board. “This Impact Report showcases all we’ve accomplished and highlights where we are heading. We’re excited about expanding educational opportunities, growing our programs, refreshing the majestic trees and garden setting and ensuring we continue to thrive as a resource for all.”

But Gilroy Gardens’ future financial survival depends on a more sustainable long-term strategy. The impact report includes plans for the future, including developing additional partnerships and more STEM-based educational programs.

“Gilroy Gardens belongs to all of us,” Le wrote in the impact report. “It is more than a theme park—it is a living testament to what can be achieved when a community invests in one another. While we have operated successfully as a nonprofit, our current model relies almost entirely on revenue generated at the gate. To ensure Gilroy Gardens remains sustainable for future generations, this model must evolve.”

Gilroy Gardens is owned by the City of Gilroy and is operated by an independent nonprofit organization. Every dollar earned through park operations is invested back into Gilroy Gardens, Le said.

Located at 3050 Hecker Pass Highway, Gilroy Gardens is open to the public year-round and features a variety of seasonal and holiday themes. Gilroy Gardens is also available as a venue for private events, including the 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival which attracted about 9,000 ticket holders July 25-27.

To view the full 2024 Gilroy Gardens Impact Report and for more information about the park, visit gilroygardens.org/support/.

By the numbers

3,556: Students who participated in Gilroy Gardens’ Natural Science Day in 2024

25,556: Total students participating Natural Science Day throughout park history

49,907: Active members of Gilroy Gardens in 2024

855: Guests who gained free park access through Gilroy Reads in 2024

$2 million: Estimated economic impact from Gilroy Gardens, 2024

$50 million: Total estimated economic impact, park history

600: Youth jobs filled at Gilroy Gardens in 2024

9.1 million: Visitors to Gilroy Gardens throughout the park’s history

10,000: Trees growing within Gilroy Gardens

Source: 2024 Gilroy Gardens Impact Report