Christopher HS Football (7-1 overall, 4-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 35-7 vs. Lincoln; Won 43-20 vs. Oak Grove

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 31 vs. Leigh

NOTES: The league leading Cougars keep rolling. Against Oak Grove, Jaxen Robinson completed 15-of-27 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Evan Vernon caught five for 57 yards and one touchdown. Terrence Barnes pulled in three for 60 yards and one score. Salomon Quintero also caught a touchdown pass.

The ground game was strong as Josiah Garcia ran 15 times for 132 yards and one score. Vernon led the defense with 21 tackles.

Gilroy HS Football (2-5 overall, 1-1 BVAL Santa Teresa- Valley Division)

Recent results: Won 47-0 at Prospect; Lost 42-14 vs. Willow Glen

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 25 at Westmont

NOTES: The Mustangs held the powerful Rams to a 14-14 halftime tie before falling behind.

Christopher HS Volleyball (13-13 overall, 4-8 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-1 vs. Westmont; Won 3-1 at Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 23 at Branham

NOTES: Cougars got revenge on EVHS for a five-set loss on Sept. 25.

Gilroy HS Volleyball (9-20 overall, 5-3 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 vs. Silver Creek; Won 3-2 at Yerba Buena; Lost 3-0 at Mountain View

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 23 vs. Hill; 7pm Oct. 25 vs. Live Oak

NOTES: Mustangs rallied from behind in the fifth set to win at YBHS in a battle for second place in league. In non-league follow up at Mountain View, the Spartans prevailed 25-19, 25-13, 25-20.

That’s a competitive score against an “A League” opponent as Mountain View is 19-8 overall and in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League, DeAnza Division.

Christopher HS Field Hockey (7-4-3 overall, 2-3-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 at Branham; Lost 3-1 vs. Gilroy; Lost 2-1 vs. Leigh

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 22 vs. Willow Glen; 5pm Oct. 24 vs. Westmont

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (7-3-1 overall, 2-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-1 at Christopher

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 22 at Branham; 4p Oct. 23 vs. Willow Glen; 5pm Oct. 25 vs. Leigh

NOTES: Emma Moreno tipped in two goals in the win at Christopher.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].