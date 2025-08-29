The California Highway Patrol has launched a new podcast titled “Behind the Badge,” giving listeners a closer look at the people and programs that make up the state law enforcement agency.

The podcast debuted on Aug. 28 and features CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee reflecting on his career and the legacy he hopes to leave behind, says a press release from the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office.

New episodes of “Behind the Badge” will be available to stream on YouTube and Spotify.

“Behind the Badge is more than just a podcast; it’s a direct line to the public who deserve to know how their state law enforcement agency is working to protect and serve,” Duryee said. “Through this project, we can highlight our efforts and dedication to keeping California safe, beyond just roadway safety.

“Our goal is to connect with more people on a deeper level and showcase our commitment to being leaders in law enforcement.”

Through honest conversations and a rotating cast of guests, the podcast shows how the CHP provides safety, service and security to everyone who lives, works and visits California, says the press release.