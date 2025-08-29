Harding earns Masters

Searra Harding, of Gilroy, graduated this month from Pacific University in Oregon with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree.

Gilroy Foundation hosts Oct. 11 fundraiser

Gilroy Foundation will present its annual fundraiser, “The Heart of the Valley,” at Gavilan College on Oct. 11. Funds from the event wil help support grant and scholarship programs coordinated by Gilroy Foundation.

The evening begins at 5pm featuring tributes to local farming families and farmworkers; as well as live music with performances by Frank Flores, Albert Marques and Shane Dwight. The fundraiser also features wine and beer tastings from local wineries and tap rooms, appetizers provided by Kneaded Bakery & Catering and a live auction.

Tickets cost $100 and are available on Gilroy Foundation’s website at gilroyfoundation.ticketspice.com/heart-of-the-valley.

Gilroy Foundation is a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships. Since its establishment in 1980, Gilroy Foundation has bestowed more than $18.5 million in grants and scholarships, making a specific impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Disaster relief org seeks local volunteers age 55-plus

Collaborating Agencies’ Disaster Relief Effort (CADRE) this week launched its Community Support Networks for Resilience Project, sponsored by AmeriCorps’ Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). The project is aimed at recruiting 1,000 volunteers older than 55 to help establish 20 discipline-specific Community Support Networks in Santa Clara County, says a press release from CADRE.

Volunteers will bolster CADRE’s team by taking on a variety of tasks, both virtual and in person, to build these professional networks and make strides to improve disaster readiness.

“As the number and severity of disasters is increasing, it is imperative that we have a way to engage all parts of the community,” explained Executive Director Marsha Hovey, “We need to put our collective brain power together for good.”

The Community Support Networks are designed to establish pre-emergency awareness and communication processes that will be leveraged when the next disaster strikes, says the press release. In addition, participants will share experiences, strengthen connections, streamline communication and inform equitable local emergency planning efforts.

“We’re thrilled CADRE is getting the boost to grow its volunteer force and expand Community Support Networks across Santa Clara County,” said Supervisor Otto Lee, President of the Board of Supervisors. “With 1,000 more volunteers and 20 new networks, CADRE can work with the county and our partner agencies to deliver relief, safety and shelter when disaster strikes.”

Twenty topic-specific Community Support Networks will be established to ensure the whole community, including the most vulnerable, is served and organizations are connected and ready to lead collaboratively, says the press release. These networks will build the capacity of organizations that work in or serve key areas of the community, including access and equity (such as ESL, LGBTQIA, & more), animal welfare, business and employment, environmental challenges, health services, operations and social support.

By developing these networks, CADRE ensures organizations are stronger, more connected, and better prepared to respond together when disasters strike.

Hovey added, “AmeriCorps RSVP funding has provided us with an incredible opportunity. We have an endless variety of large and small volunteer roles, allowing this project to blossom. The knowledge and experiences of our ‘army’ of senior volunteers will ensure our success.

“We want to make sure everyone in the county understands how emergency situations impact all segments of the community. We should all be at the table when we’re trying to figure out how to recover and these Community Support Networks are a key component of that effort.”

For more information about the Community Support Networks or becoming a CADRE volunteer, email Ad***@*****sv.org. A free preparedness resource library is available to the public at CADREsv.org/preparedness/.