I agree with Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner in regard to considering options for Caltrain rail service in the future. In the same vein, Gilroy City Councilmember Zach Hilton must be commended for his effort to work with South County representatives in attempting to find solutions.

One option that will attract more Caltrain riders is to obtain trackage rights on Union Pacific’s Hollister Branch rail line. While it is an active freight spur line from Gilroy (Carnadero Line) to Hollister, it would only need minimal upgrades and improvements to bring it up to FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) Class 1 standards to carry commuters and passengers.

Caltrain already has trackage rights on the Union Pacific-owned rail line between San Jose and Gilroy. I suggest that transportation planners and South County transportation representatives work with U.P. to grant trackage rights between Hollister and Gilroy.

For anybody who commutes on Highway 25, I think they would agree, the train is a viable option.

I do advise against any county transportation commission attempt to PURCHASE the Hollister Branch outright! The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission purchased the historical Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line some years back and it has been a huge ongoing contentious fiasco in a number of ways. Sad!

Gary V. Plomp, Rail Advocate

Gilroy