Ella Miura captained Christopher High’s field hockey team the last two years, as the Cougars went 29-9-5 with a 2023-24 league title and made strong showings in the Central Coast Section playoffs both seasons.

In her four years on the varsity squad, CHS was 63-18-7 and advanced to the Central Coast Section playoffs every year, including reaching a semifinal and a final. This past year, she was named Christopher’s Female Athlete of the Year and she will continue her academics and field hockey at Long Island University.

Miura scored a ton of goals and most of the big ones. In last season’s playoffs, Christopher beat Palo Alto and Hollister, both by 4-0 counts, before giving eventual champion St. Ignatius its toughest match. In that game, regulation play and overtime produced a 1-1 tie, and the Wildcats advanced only on a 7-6 penalty shootout.

Against the Haybalers, Miura scored twice and had an assist. Against SI, she scored the sole Cougars goal and it was against a Wildcats team that allowed just a total of two tallies in their final seven games, three of which were in the playoffs. CCS champ St. Ignatius was ranked No. 2 in California.

The playoff run was particularly impressive as CHS fielded a young squad due to graduations. Additionally, star midfielder/defenseman Kaitlyn Nguyen was sidelined most of the season with a knee injury.

“Ella’s impact goes far beyond her technical abilities,” Christopher coach Dani Perez said. “She’s a natural leader—not just because of what she does on the field, but because of the way she carries herself. Her work ethic is second to none. She approaches every practice with purpose, never takes a play off, and constantly pushes herself to improve.

“Outside of practice, Ella dedicates hours to working on her skills, staying in top physical shape and studying film to analyze her performance and find areas for growth. Her relentless drive and commitment have earned the deep respect of her teammates and coaches alike.”

On the field, Miura excels with quickness, especially valuable in 1v1 situations, along with agility and balance and superb hand-eye coordination.

“Ella is one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever met,” teammate Laurel Lopez said. “Her drive and determination are unmatched. Watching her play, especially seeing her keep possession during 3v1 situations is incredible. She’s a truly special player. She’s a joy to be around so I know her new hockey family will love her.”

Miura features a lethal shot and can score from anywhere. When Gilroy beat CHS last October, Miura had the sole Cougars goal and it was a laser shot from 20 yards out. She can score in front in traffic and has the accuracy to fire rockets from distance to open corners of the net.

“Ella is an exceptional athlete with a rare combination of skill, intelligence and determination,” Perez said. “Her quick hands and outstanding ball control allow her to navigate through defenses effortlessly. With remarkable vision and composure under pressure, she consistently maintains possession and makes smart, game-changing decisions.”

Miura began playing field hockey in the fifth grade, after receiving a suggestion from a friend who played. She quickly fell in love with the sport.

“I love how fast-paced the game is and all of the connections and relationships I have made throughout the years,” Miura said. “The majority of my closest friends come from playing this sport and I wouldn’t trade these friendships for the world.”

Ted Thomas and Stacey Myers were her first coaches. Miura cited their patience and caring approach. They inspired her to learn the game and be excited to play it. She added that they also taught her how to be confident, and made sure she mastered the basic skills to provide a strong foundation.

Then it was on to Christopher.

“When I began high school, Dani Perez became my coach,” Miura said. “She would always push me to my limits, and has always been an individual who has believed in me. She is my biggest role model, and she is the reason I have the opportunity to play this sport at the Division 1 level.

“She is always trying to make me a better player, and I am beyond grateful for the guidance that she has given me the past four years.”

Miura was named First Team All-League in 2023 and League Co-MVP in 2024. The latter accolade is especially impressive for a player on a team that finished in fourth place.

“All of (my awards and) accomplishments would not have been possible without the help of my coach,” Miura said.

Miura also credited Coach Perez for helping her with recruiting. Perez knew the system and process well and had many contacts. The process accelerated for Miura and she took many visits and talked with many coaches. Multiple offers came through.

“Ultimately, I decided to attend Long Island University because it was a very good Division I program, and has a great location near New York City,” Miura said. “I am super excited to start this new journey in New York playing a high level of field hockey. I cannot wait to see what limits I can push my body to and see what I can accomplish in these next four years.”

LIU field hockey is on the rise. The Sharks closed last year with three wins in their last four contests in the Northeast Conference to garner the No. 4 seed in the post-season conference tournament. In the tourney semifinal, they took top-seeded Wagner to double overtime before falling 2-1.

“Ella has been great,” said LIU assistant coach Samantha Bell, as fall practices have recently begun. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as part of our team. She fit into our team culture effortlessly, bringing great energy, a constant smile and a strong presence both on and off the field.

“Playing in the center, she’s already made a big impact with her hustle, skill and game sense. Our returning players welcomed her with open arms, and it truly feels like she’s been part of our field hockey family from day one. I’m very excited to see what her future holds here as a shark.”

Miura plans to major in Forensic Science and is looking forward to a potential career with the FBI after college.

“It’s no surprise that Ella has achieved so much—her success is a direct result of the effort she’s poured into the game,” Perez said. “It has been a true privilege to be a part of her journey. While we’ll deeply miss seeing her in a Christopher High School jersey, we couldn’t be more excited to watch her thrive at the next level.”