In the 2024-25 school year, one of the best teams at Christopher High School was the Cougars girls tennis team. The team fashioned an undefeated league season a year ago and moved up a division. And went undefeated again.

This past fall, in the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Santa Teresa – East Division, Christopher was 10-0, beating every other team twice.

In the season contested between Sept. 16 and Oct. 23, 2024, the Cougars took two victories each against Gilroy, Independence, Oak Grove, Santa Teresa and Sobrato. Christopher has something great going on and off the court.

“This year, we were up to 25 to 30 girls coming out to join,” coach Megan Lyons said. “I only have 10 competitive spots but running a ‘no-cut’ team has allowed so many students to come out and fall in love with tennis while making amazing friendships that they might have not met during the school day.”

At the beginning of Lyons’ tenure in that role three years ago, there were just a few players coming out for the team. The program now has large participation, great cohesion and team spirit—and a track record of league championships.

“The bond between team members is so elite, top tier,” senior Stephanie Wong said. “We all help each other and talk through tough times with each other. Our coach always has our back.”

Jonelle Ward cited dedication as key to the team’s success. Hailey Guerra Equihua complimented her teammates by saying, “We have the best players.”

It all comes down to more than serving and returning shots.

“Because we’ve all worked hard as a team to support one another and the top players take time out of their day to play this sport even when practice isn’t in session, their determination and dedication to this sport has gotten the team to where they are now,” Victoria Huynh said.

At the top of the singles ladder for Christopher is Jasmine Carreon and Victoria Gonzalez-O’Donoghue. They both joined two years ago as freshmen and quickly became the top two singles players. They remained in those roles last year.

Christopher High doubles No. 1 Kailyn Santigo and Stephanie Wong are pictured with doubles No. 2 Alina Carbajal & Alexa Rodriguez. Photo: Courtesy of Randy Wong

This year, they are again elite, with friendly challenges resulting in them trading the top two slots back and forth. Carreon was on top at the end of this year.

Kailyn Santiago competed in doubles as a junior last year. A strong off-season propelled her up the ladder and she competed this season as the third singles player. Alexa Rodriguez, a junior, claimed the fourth singles position.

The top doubles duo was Wong and sophomore Alina Carbajal. Juniors Zara Owens and Evelyn Humphrey paired for the second doubles slot, while senior Ashlyn Frye and junior Alexus Tackett played No. 3 doubles.

Others who made the competitive team, where 10 players compete against other schools, included freshman Annabelle Pham, sophomore Equihua, junior Huynh and senior Noa Nehemia.

Tennis competition focuses on team results versus an opponent school, with four singles matches and three doubles contests. The winner of each of the seven matches produces one point for her team. The school with the most points out of seven is designated the winner.

In end-of-season championships, separate from the team competition, there are individual brackets. There is a singles bracket with the best singles players from all the schools, and a doubles bracket with the best doubles teams.

In those mini-tournaments, team members may compete in different combinations. For Christopher, Santiago moved from the singles ladder to partner with Wong and they captured the BVAL Santa Teresa – East doubles title.

A year ago, they had finished second, losing only to another Christopher pair, Melanie Reynolds and Ashlyn Platt.

Wong and Santiago later competed in the BVAL tournament with a chance to advance to further rounds, including the Central Coast Section tournament. In that bracket, they fought against duos from other divisions and were edged out by a Westmont pair, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6. The score indicates each took one set (first to six games, must win by two) and the decision came via the 10-point tiebreaker.

Wong was also recognized as the recipient of the Character Counts award at CHS at this year’s Fall Sports Banquet. For that honor, one excels in the six pillars of good character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.

On the team side, Christopher was the undefeated champion of the BVAL, West Valley Division in 2023. In 2024, the Cougars were elevated to the Santa Teresa – East Division. The highlight match of the year came on Oct. 23, as they edged Santa Teresa 4-3.

The decision against the Saints came down to one final result, with a 3-3 tie on the scoreboard. In the remaining match, Christopher’s Rodriguez, at No. 4 singles, won 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

By winning the league title, Christopher moved on to a virtual play-in game with Prospect. That was the first of two steps toward a spot in the Central Coast Section playoffs. However, the Panthers prevailed 4-3.

Nonetheless, it was another successful season for Christopher. Winning on the court, while having fun and enjoying team cohesion and spirit in and outside of the sport.

Wong noted how everyone is supportive and always willing to hit balls and practice with each other. She referenced a mutual love for the sport. Ward simplified it to a short phrase, saying it is about “being with my friends.”

Danielle Guerrero mentioned sharing bagels after practice. Wong added that it was great to blast music during practice and sing together with “my girls,” along with creating fun celebration dances.

Humphrey added that the team is very welcoming and uplifting. She said the group is judgment-free, plays with humor and added she loves her coach, a sentiment shared by many.

Carbajal said the team is special through their love for each other and ability to always look on the bright side.

“It has also been amazing to watch how many of these girls have stepped up to become leaders on and off the court,” coach Lyons said. “The growth and confidence I have been able to watch happen over the last three years has been one of the best experiences I could ask for as a coach.”

Oh yes, they also win on the court. Unbeaten. With an unbeaten team culture.

“My coach and my teammates remain extremely supportive,” Rodriguez said. “The sense of community created never leaves you feeling alone. You always have a shoulder to lean on and someone to talk to on the CHS tennis team.”