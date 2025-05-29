Two motorists died in separate accidents in San Benito County over the past week, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the victims as Nicholas Langford, 33, of Hollister.

Langford died in a collision on State Route 25 that occurred about 2:35pm May 22, KION reported. Langford was driving a Subaru northbound when the vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer in the southbound lane.

California Highway Patrol officers said the driver of the pickup was not injured, according to KION.

A fatal solo collision earlier in the week occurred about 10:17pm May 20 near the Hollister Airport.

A man driving a Mazda was traveling westbound on Fallon Road when the driver left the roadway, according to a report from KSBW. The vehicle drove off the roadway and rolled into a dirt field. The driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead when emergency paramedics responded to the scene, according to media reports.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the Mazda driver.

The CHP is still investigating both accidents, according to media reports.