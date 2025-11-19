The City of Gilroy continues its search for a new long-term chief of police after Ken Binder was appointed to the office of San Mateo County Sheriff.

Binder had been serving as the interim chief of the Gilroy Police Department since shortly after former Chief Pedro Espinosa retired in May. Binder’s last day at the Gilroy department was Nov. 12.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted Nov. 12 to appoint Binder to lead that county’s sheriff’s office. A veteran law enforcement officer, Binder has previously served with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

He rose through the ranks of that office to the position of undersheriff, briefly serving as acting sheriff in 2022 after Laurie Smith retired.

Binder will serve the remainder of the former sheriff’s current term, until January 2029, according to San Mateo County officials.

Staff of the Gilroy Police Department said in a Nov. 12 statement, “(We) are thrilled that Interim Chief Ken Binder has been selected as the next San Mateo County Sheriff. He has led our organization over the last several months with integrity and humility.

“It has been an honor to work with him and we look forward to seeing his positive impact on our neighboring law enforcement agency.”

The City of Gilroy has begun a new search for a long-term police chief. City spokesperson Rachelle Bedell said city officials hope the incoming city administrator will be able to select the next chief at the beginning of 2026.

Until then, current Gilroy Police captains will rotate in the role of Acting Chief. Those captains are Luke Powell, Juan Rocha and Lamonte Toney.

Binder’s recent appointment follows the ouster of former San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, who was embroiled in controversy over allegations of misconduct, according to media reports. The supervisors voted to remove Corpus from office in October.

“Today we turn the page on an unprecedented crisis,” Supervisor Ray Mueller said. “Today marks the promise of a new spring – a chance to restore stability, experience, and trusted leadership to the Sheriff’s Office. I believe Chief Binder will rebuild confidence, strengthen public trust, and ensure that every member of our community is served at the highest level of excellence by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.”