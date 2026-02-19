The ambitious Gilroy Civic Center Master Plan Draft calls for the demolition of City Hall and its annex building, Wheeler Auditorium, the senior center and a stretch of Hanna Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. The long-term public development plan includes a new City Hall building, a recreation center with an outdoor swimming pool for people of all ages, a community center, a paseo and civic park.

Although the plan is months away from city council approval and likely years away from shovels hitting the ground, now is the time for Gilroy residents to offer their input on the draft master plan that city officials released last week.

Along with the draft plan, the city also published the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR), marking the beginning of a 45-day public comment and review period. The EIR considers numerous categories of possible impacts of the civic center proposal, including traffic and parking; air quality; water and wastewater; biological resources; cultural resources; and greenhouse gases.

The public comment period on the draft EIR ends March 27. Residents can submit their input by email to City Hall or by commenting at the Feb. 25 city council meeting, where a public hearing on the draft master plan will take place.

The Civic Center Master Plan is one of the largest and most sweeping city projects in Gilroy in recent memory, “encompassing such a large square footage, and right in the heart of the city,” City Council member Zach Hilton noted.

“Since it has so many different aspects, from recreation to City Hall to a park, and a youth center, we want to make sure we contact all the people and community organizations (affected by the project) and have them provide feedback on this environmental report,” Hilton said. “There’s a lot inside that document that you should speak your mind on.”

Details of the plan include a new City Hall building “designed to efficiently support the city’s growing needs in administration and public service,” says the draft. The plan also calls for a new “multigenerational” arts and community center that includes a 250-seat theater; a recreation and aquatics center that features competitive and inclusive facilities; and upgrades to the Civic Center Park that include a new “east/west paseo” and a “Big Green” lawn flanked by the new facilities.

The plan “weaves” these new facility concepts—as well as new parking areas—into the existing Gilroy Library on Sixth Street and police station on Hanna Street, says the draft.

The overall design of the new civic center plan is intended to focus on inclusion and encouraging “community-wide connections” with a variety of resources and services situated within an easily accessible, walkable area. Hilton added the proposed new lawn, park and paseo are designed for possible use for outdoor concerts and other community events.

Gilroy city officials began compiling the new Civic Center Master Plan proposal in February 2025, initiating months of outreach, planning and design. The EIR is required for the project under the California Environmental Quality Act.

The draft EIR was compiled by the city’s consultant, ELS Architecture and Urban Design.

After the 45-day public review for the draft EIR, the consultant and city officials will produce a Final EIR that will consider public comments and project alternatives. The final Civic Center Master Plan and review will require approval from the city council before construction can be permitted.

An image from the Gilroy Civic Center Master Plan Draft shows the layout of new facilities proposed at the site. Photo: Courtesy of City of Gilroy

Offer input

The 45-day public comment period ends March 27 for the Gilroy Civic Center Master Plan Draft Environmental Impact Report. There are numerous ways to make sure city planners hear your input and questions, including by email and in person. Written comments can be submitted by email to Ry**********@**********oy.org. The public is also invited to participate in a public hearing on the master plan at the Feb. 25 Gilroy City Council meeting, which starts at 6pm at council chambers.

For more information, visit the city’s Civic Center Master Plan web page at cityofgilroy.org/1063/Civic-Center-Master-Plan.