In a joint meeting Feb. 4, Gilroy Unified School District board members and City Council members pledged to work together to improve pedestrian safety around schools following a fatal accident that claimed two lives last month.

The joint meeting drew several community members who shared personal stories and pressed officials for concrete timelines and accountability measures to prevent another tragedy.

Andrew and Stacia Stuart died after being struck by a teenage driver on Jan. 16 near Las Animas Elementary School, where they had just dropped off one of their 7-year-old twins.

Cindy Nunez, who lives near the accident site and has served as a volunteer crossing guard since the tragedy, told officials she started a petition advocating for enhanced pedestrian safety that has received significant support.

“What we need now are next steps, dates and accountability partners,” Nunez said. “I will continue to support that corner where the accident occurred.”

Nunez outlined three specific requests: a formal volunteer crossing guard program that could pilot at Las Animas and expand to other elementary schools; driver safety assemblies at high schools and pedestrian safety education for younger students; and infrastructure improvements including four-way stops, beacon lights at crosswalks and clearly marked pedestrian zones.

She has been joined at the intersection by Brenda Hogue, a substitute teacher and community member, who helps manage the corner closest to the school when available.

“I just hope that you guys are hearing what we’re saying about how we’re feeling,” Hogue said. “I’ll continue to help as long as needed until something gets in place.”

GUSD Superintendent Anisha Munshi acknowledged the district previously had a crossing guard program in partnership with Gilroy Police Department many years ago, but the program ended due to budget impacts.

Munshi said she worries about the volunteers currently working the intersection without proper training or equipment, noting that every district employee receives training for their work.

“My big belief is any time we put a member of the community, whether they are an employee or a volunteer, they have to be trained. Every life is precious,” she said. “It is our responsibility collectively to make sure they’re properly trained and they have the right tools.”

The superintendent said she and Police Chief Scot Smithee are working to bring the Safe Routes to School program back to the community to provide appropriate training, while acknowledging that dedicated crossing guard positions are difficult to fill because of their limited hours.

“It is very hard to find crossing guards,” Munshi said. “Keep in mind, we are asking people to spend an hour in the morning and spend an hour in the afternoon. Even though the district has on several occasions posted that position, it’s not very frequently that we find a lot of people that have interest in that position.

“So our intent is to find the people who are interested, and then also make sure that they have the appropriate training so that they are safe when they’re in the middle of the street.”

The city has committed to hiring an outside traffic engineering firm to examine intersections around Las Animas and make recommendations for additional safety measures.

GUSD Trustee Linda Piceno expressed concerns about relying on volunteer crossing guards, noting that life circumstances can prevent volunteers from showing up consistently.

“I want those crossing guards to be employees, not volunteers,” she said. “I love volunteers. I’m a volunteer, I’ve been in volunteer groups, but what happens? Life happens. There’s a reason you’re not an employee, because ‘employee’ means you need to be there every day.”

Mayor Greg Bozzo cited Gilroy’s strong tradition of volunteer organizations including the Garlic Festival, Pop Warner football, Little League and Rotary Club.

“Gilroy does volunteer very well,” he said. “We need to have both options on the table.”

Officials agreed to direct city and district staff to research crossing guard program options and return to their respective bodies with recommendations.

“All of these things are in motion,” Superintendent Munshi said. “I know sometimes we want things to happen now, today. I want to assure you that we are doing our part. We are working in partnership with the city to make sure all of these things are in place as soon as possible.”