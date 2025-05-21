Local synagogue Congregation Emeth is launching an educational initiative in response to an incident where a Nazi flag was displayed on a highway overpass in Morgan Hill in March.

Congregation Emeth is partnering with the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area (JCRC) and Advent Lutheran Church to present “HERE I AM: Understanding Jewish Identity and Antisemitism,” an interactive workshop scheduled for May 28 at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.

The incident occurred March 21 when someone hung a Nazi flag on the Burnett Avenue overpass above Highway 101, where others had been gathering for a weekly political demonstration. Law enforcement, including the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Hill Police Department and California Highway Patrol, responded and removed the flag.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident but ultimately decided not to file charges.

Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz, who has led Congregation Emeth for nearly five years, noted that many congregants were deeply affected by the display of the Nazi symbol.

“I learned from many of my congregants how it had hit them at such a gut level,” she said. “It was so triggering to have a Nazi flag hanging in the community.”

The free workshop aims to provide participants with an understanding of Jewish identity and modern manifestations of antisemitism, as well as practical tools to address it. The name “Here I Am” derives from the Hebrew word “hineni,” which Dantowitz explained is used in the Torah to express readiness and willingness to act.

“The idea is showing that we’re there, and present, and want you to know about our Jewish identity,” said Dantowitz. “For everybody to be able to say ‘Here I am, I am willing to take a stand and learn and make this world a better place.’ The more we can learn, the more we can grow and connect, and hopefully make our community a more caring and compassionate one, and have that ripple out into the world.”

Karen Stiller, JCRC Bay Area Senior Director of Jewish Affairs, emphasized the broader implications of antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is often a ‘canary in the coal mine’ precursor to other forms of bigotry,” Stiller said. “However, through education and dialogue, JCRC is building bridges of understanding to help communities stand united against such hate.”

Pastor Anita Warner of Advent Lutheran Church, co-sponsor of the event, condemned the Nazi flag display.

“The disturbing image of the Nazi flag represents antisemitism which is a contradiction and an affront to the Gospel, and a violation of our hope and calling,” Warner said. “We pledge this church to oppose the deadly working of such bigotry, both within our own circles and in the society around us.”

Dantowitz highlighted that education is a key component in combating hatred.

“Education dispels myths, and leads to empathy and understanding,” she said. “Ignorance is not bliss, it leads to hatred and to lack of community feeling and lack of compassion. When there is hatred against one community, there is often hatred against another community, which has also been seen locally.”

The program is part of a broader series of workshops developed by the JCRC to address rising antisemitism in California. Rabbi Dantowitz noted that while the incident sparked urgency, they had considered offering the program even before the flag display.

“The ‘Here I Am’ program is something that we considered doing before this happened, but once this happened it seemed like the time was really right to have an educational program as soon as we could get it on the calendar,” she said.

The program will run from 7-8:30 p.m. on May 28. The Community and Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road. While admission is free, advance registration is required at tinyurl.com/EmethHereIAm.