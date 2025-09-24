CordeValle, the celebrated luxury golf resort in San Martin, recently announced it has acquired nearby Clos La Chance Winery, a picturesque vineyard estate established in the early 1990s.

The resort’s owners have renamed the winery CordeValle Winery, ushering in the newest business concept for the high-end resort founded more than 25 years ago.

“Our investment in CordeValle Winery is a testament to our belief that the best is yet to come,” said Luca Rutigliano, Managing Director of CordeValle. “We see an exciting opportunity not only to enhance the legacy and distinct character of Clos La Chance Winery, but also to infuse it with the warmth, hospitality and elevated experiences that define the CordeValle brand.”

CordeValle Winery is located within the Santa Clara Valley AVA and consists of 83 acres with vines originally planted by Clos La Chance’s founders and previous owners, Bill and Brenda Murphy. Over the years, Clos La Chance also opened a busy tasting room and became an event center, hosting summertime concerts, weddings, birthday parties and other private events.

The Murphys announced on social media nearly six months ago that they had sold Clos La Chance, located on Watsonville Road, to CordeValle.

“Over the years, we have had many events and concerts, allowing thousands to enjoy the beauty of the surroundings along with great wine,” says a post on LinkedIn by Bill Murphy. “Hosting organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Charter Schools and Foundations, as well as making many wine donations, we have assisted in raising significant sums for many worthy causes. And we have made over 1,000 brides very happy!”

A portion of CordeValle’s 1,700 acres—including part of its renowned golf course—border the Clos La Chance property. The resort is also an event center and houses a spa, dining facilities, luxury lodging, recreational amenities and other attractions.

CordeValle is perhaps best known for its award winning golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. The course was the host of the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open Championship. From 2010-13, the course hosted the Frys.com Open on the PGA tour.

Now, with its own winery, CordeValle is eager to expand its hospitality offerings. Future plans include curated events, immersive tasting experiences and a locally inspired culinary program led by new Executive Chef Tom Esparza, says a press release from CordeValle.

“Our aim is to create a winery that remains distinctive yet approachable, making it a welcoming place for the community to gather and celebrate while also discovering the exciting new offerings we’ll be bringing to life,” Rutigliano said.

The Murphys founded Clos La Chance Winery in the early 1990s, releasing their first commercial vintage in 1992. Over the years, the vineyard property grew from a quarter-acre to 150 acres and production increased from 200 cases to 80,000 cases, according to the new CordeValle Winery website.

Currently, about 50 employees work at CordeValle Winery. The nearby CordeValle resort employs about 225 full-time and part-time staff.