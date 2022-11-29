good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 28, 2022
Article Search
gilroy city hall rosanna street
FeaturedNews

County finds Armendariz recall petition is ‘insufficient’

By: Erik Chalhoub
6
0

A petition to recall Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was determined to be insufficient, according to county elections officials.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters notified the City of Gilroy on Nov. 28 that a random sampling of 500 signatures found that only 383 were valid.

“The random sampling showed that the number of valid signatures is less than 90 percent of the number of signatures required,” Voter Registration Election Division Coordinator Juila Saenz wrote in a letter to City Clerk Thai Nam Pham. “Per Elections Code section 11225 (d), ‘If the statistical sampling shows that the number of valid signatures is less than 90 percent of the required number, the elections official shall certify the petition to be insufficient.’”

Proponents seeking to recall Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12.

The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification.

Proponents of the recall have been gathering signatures since mid-June. They point to a city-commissioned investigation by Hanson Bridgett that concluded Armendariz violated several city ordinances after helping organize a 2021 Halloween party at her residence that ended with the shooting death of two men and injuries to two others. Armendariz was issued 10 administrative citations.

This article will be updated.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Religion: Enjoying the Christmas sprint…

submitted -
By the time you read this article, you may...
Agriculture

San Martin ‘treasure’ Kenneth Ludewig dies

Michael Moore -
Lifelong San Martin resident Kenneth Ludewig, a local “treasure”...
Christopher High School

Christopher High girls basketball looks to pick up where it left off last season: playing with cohesion and winning

Emanuel Lee -
Last season, the Christopher High girls basketball team played...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
892FollowersFollow
2,608FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Enjoying the Christmas sprint…

San Martin ‘treasure’ Kenneth Ludewig dies