County finds Armendariz recall petition is ‘insufficient’

A petition to recall Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was determined to be insufficient, according to county elections officials.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters notified the City of Gilroy on Nov. 28 that a random sampling of 500 signatures found that only 383 were valid.

“The random sampling showed that the number of valid signatures is less than 90 percent of the number of signatures required,” Voter Registration Election Division Coordinator Juila Saenz wrote in a letter to City Clerk Thai Nam Pham. “Per Elections Code section 11225 (d), ‘If the statistical sampling shows that the number of valid signatures is less than 90 percent of the required number, the elections official shall certify the petition to be insufficient.’”

Proponents seeking to recall Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12.

The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification.

Proponents of the recall have been gathering signatures since mid-June. They point to a city-commissioned investigation by Hanson Bridgett that concluded Armendariz violated several city ordinances after helping organize a 2021 Halloween party at her residence that ended with the shooting death of two men and injuries to two others. Armendariz was issued 10 administrative citations.

This article will be updated.