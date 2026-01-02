Christopher cross country went quickly from potentially no teams at all to first-ever accomplishments in school history. Early in the fall 2024 season, there was no coach in place. CHS track coach Jeff Myers stepped into the void so that the season could go forward.

Only a year later, both the CHS boys and CHS girls were undefeated in league competition and both accomplished firsts in school history. After winning each of three Blossom Valley Athletic League, Almaden Valley Division meets, both varsity teams finished first in the Nov. 3 league meet at Crystal Springs. It was the first title in school history for the Cougar girls.

Both teams qualified for the next level, the Central Coast Section meet on Nov. 15. That was the first invite to the CCS meet for the boys squad and the second for the girls team.

“The 2025 season for me was almost perfect,” coach Myers said. “The chemistry and vibe was so enjoyable every day. I do not think there was one bad day of practice when it came to everyone coming to put work in and enjoy the time together no matter what the workout was.”

Junior Vincent Monroy, cited by many team members for his leadership, was the fastest boys runner. Sophomore Rylie Costa, also an elite soccer player, led the girls. Both units were young—primarily freshmen and sophomores.

The CHS boys team featured Monroy, Emory Steed, Zachary Paulson, Grant Guenther, Miles Jiminez, Mark Olmos and Alexandre Beauchamp.

“We grew together over the season,” Monroy said. “We became more like friends. As a team, I knew it was definitely possible to make it to CCS, and we did.”

The CHS girls contingent included Costa, Briyanna Durand, Alejandra Arde, Anika Wilson, Sophia Madrigal, Anais Dulai and Mia Garduque. In addition to victories at the meets, the Christopher girls team received a CCS Scholastic Championship Team Award for having one of the top team GPAs (3.837) in the CCS, a recognition for only five schools in the section.

“This team was a really great team,” Durand said. “We made a lot of friends and we worked hard. We have good memories from practices and from races.”



In cross country, races are contested over distances of about three miles. Courses often are on dirt paths, with small hills mixed in with flat sections.

Team scores are based on the finishes of the top five runners. Placement numbers are added, with 15 being the lowest/best total. This creates teamwork and rewards depth in addition to fast runners.

The three BVAL AVD competitions were held at Montgomery Hill Park in East San Jose on a 2.74 mile course.

On Sept. 4, CHS totaled 24 points, outpointing Lincoln at 45 and others. Costa led the girls at 20:26, and Durand, Dulai, Wilson and Madrigal rounded out the top five.

In the boys competition, Monroy crossed first in 16:06, with Paulson, Steed, Guenther and Jiminez following. The Cougar boys totaled 24, far ahead of Lincoln with 72.

In the second meet, on Sept. 25, CHS totaled a perfect score of 15. Costa led the way with a time of 20:32, followed by Durand, Dulai, Arde and Wilson. CHS’s total of 15 far outpaced Lincoln at 50 and others.

“We finished (first through fifth place) and it was really exciting,” Costa said. “I was excited for everyone.”



The boys scored 24, ahead of Del Mar at 64 and others. Monroy ran in first in 16:05, with Paulson blazing through in 16:17, and Steed, Jiminez and Guenther to follow.

In the third meet, on Oct. 23, the girls total was 16, ahead of Lincoln’s 63. Costa ran a PR (personal record) in 20:09. Behind her were Durand, Arde, Dulai and Wilson. The boys tallied 34, ahead of Gilroy at 70. Monroy led the runners, coming home in 15:42 for a PR. Steed was second and Paulson, Jiminez and Olmos followed.

The first invitational meet was the Tom Leikam Invite at Pinto Lake in Watsonville on Sept. 20. For that, coach Myers brought families along with the runners. It was a family day with a barbecue.

At the Sept. 27 Monterey Bay Invitational at Toro Park, Monroy sped in with a new school record in 16:36. The freshman Paulson illustrated his potential with a fast 17:07.

On Oct. 11, the Cougars competed at the Crystal Springs Invitational. The girls finished seventh, with Durand running a PR in 21:31.06. Monroy and Paulson were the fastest boys runners.

In the BVAL championships, both the boys and girls teams finished first among division teams. The boys contingent was led by Monroy, Seed, Paulson, Olmos and Jiminez. Costa ran a 21:50 PR to pace the girls side, with Arde, Dulai, Durand and Madrigal. The JV boys also captured an undefeated title.

The landmark participation at the CCS meet was at Crystal Springs. Monroy sped home in 16:38.2 for a PR, with Steed, Paulson, Guenther and Jiminez coming through. Costa led the girls, with Durand, Arde, Wilson and Madrigal joining her. In the CCS Division III results, the boys came in 11th and the girls were 13th.

Team members complimented coach Myers. Olmos commented that he inspires him to run. Madrigal added that he makes you want to run without being pushed too aggressively.

“He’s the best coach you’ll ever have in your life,” Monroy said.

Myers modified the training to better match their courses. Additionally, he developed “Free Run” days in which the runners suggested their own improvement areas.



The teams supported Breast Cancer Awareness. They ran with pink ribbons on their shirts. They also went with a pink ribbon on a pink shirt at races and team events.

“For me, cross country is all about the team,” Myers said. “Runners always care about their individual time, but it’s the collection of times that matter the most. Feeling the family vibe and watching the runners bond and interact on a daily basis made every practice and race so special.”

Christopher High’s Rylie Costa (black jersey) runs in a recent cross country meet. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Myers



