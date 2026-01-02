With 2025 in the rear-view mirror and the 2025-26 legislative work plan already established, the Gilroy City Council will dive right into items that need to be completed in 2026. Once the new city council is seated after the Nov. 3, 2026 election, a new legislative work plan will be established.

This year I will focus on continuing to move Gilroy into the 21st century, building upon the relationships I’ve made, legislative items in our work plan, and introducing new items. We will focus on policy to direct general fund annual surplus to capital infrastructure investment; communication and support for district-based elections; tobacco prevention; opportunity sites and programs in our housing element 2023-31; transportation demand management vehicle miles traveled policy; climate action plan; joint use agreements; and state legislative bills.

Year-to-date, my office has worked with our state and federal legislators to secure $5.2 million for project funding that directly benefits our residents, from a bike/pedestrian trail extension on the west side, San Ysidro Park on the east side and an enhanced crosswalk for senior housing on the south side.

I am proud of the housing plan that the Gilroy City Council, Planning Commission, staff and the public approved in 2023. We commit to advancing 40 opportunity sites for multi-family homes, downtown expansion district and First Street mixed-use corridor flexibility program, 429 corner lots for the middle-income housing program, housing for farmworkers program and our inclusionary housing ordinance.

Empowered through our local control, we will implement these programs and follow through with what we have promised to our residents. By doing this we will become eligible for funding toward implementing our programs and provide housing for all.

We are now pulling in the same direction as the region’s long-range plan for housing, transportation, economy and the environment known as Plan Bay Area 2050. It calls for creating compact walkable communities by promoting high-density housing and mixed-use development near transit stations and in existing urban areas.

We advocate for building and planning that considers future generations as well as current residents who don’t own cars. Advancing mobility options reflects what we are teaching the youth in our community through Safe Routes to School and why we are nationally recognized as a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community from the League of American Bicyclists, as well as recognized by the World Health Organization as an Age-Friendly Community.

The City of Gilroy is a Complete Streets and Recreation Destination community by resolution.

My office sponsored, tabled, hosted a booth and attended more than 100 community events in 2025. We provided free resources, bike lights, bike helmets, and listened to constituents at events including Pride Festival, Cinco de Mile, La Ofrenda Festival, Free Bike Repair and Bike Days and School Family Resource Fairs.

Each year the mayor assigns councilmembers to represent the city council on regional and local committees.

For 2026, I was nominated to serve in the expanded role as Vice Mayor. I will serve on the Silicon Valley Clean Energy Authority JPA Board, Valley Transportation Authority Policy Advisory Committee, South County Youth Task Force Policy Team, Association of Bay Area Governments General Assembly, CalTrain Local Policy Maker Group (LPMG) Alternate and Santa Clara Expressway Plan 2040 Policy Advisory Board (Alternate). I was appointed to Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Alternate by the Cities Association of Santa Clara County.

All of these legislative changes will make Gilroy more Livable for All. The path forward is clear to me. It will require everyone’s voices to be heard during public comment and focused work from my student interns. I’ll be here to guide you through it. From my office and family, I wish you all a happy and healthy new year.

Zach Hilton is a Gilroy City Councilmember.